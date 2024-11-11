A Dietitian’s #1 Fall Dinner Recipe for Weight Loss

As the leaves change from bright green to hues of golden bronze and the chillier temps begin to set in, it's the ideal time of year to embrace healthy seasonal recipes. We're here to share a dietitian-approved fall dinner recipe highlighting some of the best ingredients and flavors of fall, such as butternut squash and pumpkin seeds. It will satisfy you while keeping on track with your weight-loss efforts.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Chickpea Salad

This roasted butternut squash and chickpea salad brings on the seasonal vibes while delivering fresh, nourishing ingredients to your plate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This salad combines the sweetness of butternut squash with the heartiness of chickpeas, offering a rich source of dietary fiber and protein," explains Danielle Smith, RD, from Top Nutrition Coaching. "[Adding] leafy greens boosts the vitamin content, making it a balanced meal that supports weight-loss goals. The feta adds a tangy flavor that compliments the sweet and savory notes of the salad."

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 cups baby spinach

1 small, thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil for roasting, plus extra for dressing

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup pumpkin seeds (optional, for garnish)

16 oz. grilled or rotisserie chicken or diced tofu (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, toss the chickpeas and cubed butternut squash with the olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Spread the vegetables out on a baking sheet to form a single layer. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes until the chickpeas are a bit crispy and the squash is tender. In a large salad bowl, add the baby spinach and roasted veggies. Add the thinly sliced red onion and feta cheese. Dress the salad with additional olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Toss everything until well combined. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top.

The great thing about this fall dinner recipe is that it's seamless to prepare and versatile. You can swap out pumpkin seeds for walnuts or incorporate additional roasted vegetables, such as acorn squash or Brussels sprouts, into the mix. It's the perfect wholesome recipe to savor on a chilly fall evening.

What Makes This Fall Recipe Perfect for Weight Loss

"When it comes to sustainable weight loss, I always encourage my clients to prioritize protein and fiber while also making sure to include healthy fats and a variety of veggies," Smith explains. "This recipe contains all of those components, especially if you add an additional protein source like chicken or tofu, making it a 'one-and-done' option to incorporate into your weekly meal prep as a lunch or dinner option."

In addition, incorporating solid protein sources into your meal, such as chickpeas and/or chicken, and the dietary fiber from the butternut squash, promotes satiety, helping you feel satisfied for longer. "Protein foods also support cognitive function and more steady energy levels throughout the day," Smith adds. "When you feel better, you're definitely more likely to continue with those habit changes!"

Additionally, a major part of sustainable weight loss is actually enjoying your meals. That's where this excellent variety of seasonal flavors and vegetables comes in clutch. By curating a scrumptious, aesthetically pleasing dinner, you're more likely to genuinely enjoy consuming it without feeling like you're "dieting."

"By incorporating a balance of these nutrients—protein, fiber, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates—you're not just eating a meal; you're giving your body the mix it needs to support stable blood sugar, reduce cravings, and manage your weight effectively," Smith adds.