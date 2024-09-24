On the first few crisp days of autumn, you're more than ready to indulge in the most delicious seasonal flavors. And, let's be honest: Nothing beats sipping a fresh pumpkin smoothie on the front porch as you snuggle up under a flannel blanket and admire the changing leaves. To help you turn this daydream into a reality, we have a dietitian's #1 fall smoothie recipe for weight loss. Get ready to enjoy a nutritious treat that highlights the best ingredients of the season.

A Creamy Pumpkin Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

Nutrition (Per smoothie) :

Calories : 389

Fat : 13 g

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 13 g)

Protein : 24 g

The start of this recipe? Pumpkin, of course! This fall smoothie brings together fiber, protein, and nutrients that make it a true powerhouse for weight loss. Fiber and protein keep you full and satisfied, helping you resist any urges to snack or overeat later on.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This is an ideal smoothie for a daily meal replacement or to enjoy after an intense workout session.

The Ingredients:

1/4 cup ice (optional)

1 cup canned organic pumpkin

6-10 oz. (depending on preferred consistency) brewed green tea

3 Tbsp. organic grass-fed whey protein or vegan alternative

½ cup frozen banana

1 Tbsp. organic almond butter

1 Tbsp. ground flaxseed

½ Tsp. ground cinnamon

"Pumpkin is nutrient-dense, low in calories, and rich in satiating fiber," explains Tami Best, MS, RDN, IFNCP, a functional and integrative registered dietitian from Top Nutrition Coaching. "Fueling your gut with fiber-rich food can help bolster your body's production of glucagon-like peptide hormone (GLP-1). This hormone is known for promoting satiety and regulating blood glucose; both of which support an individual's capacity to lose weight."

In addition, this smoothie offers a nice little caffeine boost thanks to the green tea. "Green tea is rich in catechins (EGCG—epigallocatechin gallate); these catechins are known to support a more efficient metabolism, bolstering the ability to burn calories," Best adds.

To further support your weight-loss efforts, protein comes into play with clean, organic protein powder. "When we lose weight, we don't just lose fat tissue; we can lose muscle tissue as well. Consuming enough quality protein (along with doing regular resistance training) is necessary to maintain the lean body mass that is necessary for sustained weight loss," Best tells us.

Frozen bananas are another excellent source of fiber and provide delicious natural sweetness, while almond butter offers healthy fats to increase satiety and control appetite.

"[In addition,] ground flaxseed is a well-tolerated fiber source that can be a game-changer for promoting a healthy gut microbiome and normalizing bowel habits," says Best. "Our gut microbiomes are composed of trillions of organisms that regulate hormones and influence metabolic health. Consuming foods like ground flaxseed encourage the growth of health-promoting organisms in our gut."