9 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Onion Rings

French fries, undeniably, get most of the love when it comes to fast-food sides, but there are still plenty of other choices that are widely enjoyed—like the humble onion ring. Crispy, savory, and a bit sweet, onion rings can be the perfect pairing for a juicy burger, a succulent steak, or some saucy chicken wings.

Some have a beer batter coating. Others are covered in breadcrumbs and spices. While there are numerous onion ring varieties out there, only some are true standouts.

Since onion rings and fast food go hand-in-hand, you might wonder which chains are worth visiting for the crunchy, circular side. To help you navigate the world of fast food, here are nine chains that are known for serving some top-notch onion rings.

Culver's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 400

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

When it comes to sides, Culver's cheese curds typically get the most hype. But the Wisconsin-based chain also has some enticing onion rings. These feature whole white onions "battered with a subtle blend of spices" that lets the "onion's natural sweetness shine through," according to the chain's website. The onions are fried to order and salted as soon as they're done frying.

Culver's previously came out on top in an Eat This, Not That! fast-food onion rings taste test, with the menu item described as "the Goldilocks of onion rings."

"They are the proper balance of breading and onion so that the vegetable isn't overshadowed," the reviewer wrote. "They're not overly greasy, but enough to be addicting."

Dairy Queen

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 290

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

Dairy Queen might be best known for its Blizzards and other frozen treats, but the restaurant still offers an array of popular savory menu items. If you're looking to pair your burger with something crispy (and not in french fry form), Dairy Queen sells onion rings in regular and large-sized orders. A previous ETNT taste tester noted that Dairy Queen's onion rings feature a "perfect ratio of breading to ring."

Or, if you'd like onion rings in your burger, there's a Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger, which features seasoned beef patties topped with Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, honey barbecue sauce, crispy onion rings, applewood smoked bacon, and two slices of melted white cheddar cheese.

Sonic

Nutrition : (Per 1 Medium Order)

Calories : 580

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 74 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 8 g

Peruse Sonic's menu, and you'll find a wide variety of sides like mozzarella sticks, Groovy Fries, pickle fries, and of course, onion rings. These are often described as being on the sweeter side and were rumored to feature a secret ingredient in the batter: melted vanilla ice cream. However, the current recipe remains unclear.

Despite the ingredients being a mystery, the side is still a popular option—and one that fans will attempt to recreate, thanks to the many copycat recipes across the internet.

Whataburger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Medium Order)

Calories : 300

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

Best known for its burgers and orange-and-white striped restaurants, this regional fast-food chain is a popular spot for onion rings. In a 2023 ETNT Facebook poll, one commenter described the chain's onion rings as "crispy and delicious," adding, "They're not too salty or greasy."

To ramp up the flavor, be sure to pair your onion rings with a dipping sauce (or two), such as honey mustard, creamy pepper, or jalapeño ranch. And you can't forget about Whataburger's famous Fancy Ketchup!

BurgerFi

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 610

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,690 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 10 g

When it comes to quality, BurgerFi is a chain you can count on. The fast-casual burger spot notes on its website that every ingredient comes in fresh and is hand-washed, chopped, and prepared on-site daily. In terms of its onion rings, also known as the "Jumbo Onion Rings," which are always made to order, BurgerFi employees hand-batter the crispy side with flour and beer batter.

Additionally, customers can enhance their onion rings by customizing them. Try them Urban Style, which means they come topped with garlic aioli, fresh herbs, and aged parmesan. Other customizations include Cajun Style, Truffle Style, and Parmesan + Herb. Can't decide between onion rings and fries? Opt for the Cry + Fry, which is a hybrid side that includes three onion rings and fries.

Habit Burger & Grill

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order, Salt Added)

Calories : 500

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 10 g

While Habit Burger & Grill's tempura green beans topped the list of USA Today's best fast-food sides in the publication's 2024 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, the chain's onion rings are another option worth highlighting. These are served with a side of ranch dressing. Like BurgerFi, Habit also offers a half-fry-half-onion ring option called the "Fifty-Fifty." This comes with both ranch dressing and ketchup.

In addition to serving onion rings as a side, Habit has offered them atop its French Onion Char, a popular burger it has revived five separate times. This burger includes a chargrilled patty with melted cheese, two crispy onion rings, sweet caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Although this onion-packed burger is not currently available, given the chain's track record, time will only tell when the French Onion Char returns to menus again. Stay tuned, onion ring fans.

Jack in the Box

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 440

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 6 g

Jack in the Box boasts a variety of side options, ranging from classic and curly fries to crispy stuffed jalapeños, and yes, onion rings. These took third place as the best fast-food side in USA Today's annual 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. The publication noted that the seasoned coating and onion quality results in "an optimal combination of sweet and savory."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Unlike some fast-food onion ring recipes, Jack in the Box sets itself apart by using a panko breading, which it switched to in 2016, according to Brand Eating. These Japanese-style breadcrumbs are known for producing lighter, airier fried foods.

In a recent Reddit thread inviting Jack in the Box fans to share their order suggestions, one Reddit user recommended the chain's onion rings, describing them as the "best onion rings in the game."

Burger King

Nutrition : (Per 1 Medium Order)

Calories : 360

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 4 g

Burger King might not have earned top marks in our previous fast-food onion ring taste test, but there's no denying the popularity of this side. Like Jack in the Box, these crispy onions scored a spot on USA Today's list of the best fast-food sides in 2024.

For those who can't decide between fries and onion rings, the Home of the Whopper even created a hybrid offering in 2023. Called "Have-sies," the half-french fries, half-onion rings side comes with one Zesty dipping sauce.

You'll want to note that unlike other restaurants that use whole onions for their onion rings, Burger King's have been described as more of an onion paste.

Carl's Jr.

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 560

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 66 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 9 g

This fast-food chain has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. If you happen to be in one of the 20 states where there is a Carl's Jr. location, you can enjoy onion rings in a couple of ways.

First, you can, of course, order the crispy, golden brown onion rings as a side. You can also opt for a couple of burgers topped with onion rings like the chain's Western Bacon Cheeseburger. This includes a seeded bun stacked with a beef patty, two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings, and a tangy barbecue sauce. For something a bit upgraded, there's the Big Angus Western Bacon Cheeseburger, which features the same components as the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, but with a 1/3-pound charbroiled 100% Angus beef patty and a potato bun instead of the seeded variety.