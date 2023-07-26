7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Onion Rings

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Onion rings are a popular side dish at restaurants when French fries just won't cut it. There's something so mouthwatering about a simple, battered and deep-fried ring of onion, beloved by regular folks and celebrities alike. Pop singer Lorde once had a secret Instagram account dedicated to snack. "I don't think they get enough credit for how delicious they are," she declared in an interview with TV talk-show host Jimmy Fallon.

The origins of the onion ring possibly go as far back as 1469, when French King Louis XI allegedly requested a new snack and was served onion rings, which he did not enjoy. In 1802, a recipe for "Fried Onions With Parmesan Cheese" was included in a cookbook called "The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined," and in 1910, the Daily Times in Middleton, N.Y. published a recipe for "French Fried Onions" that eventually became part of a Crisco advertisement in 1933.

Today, onion rings are enjoyed at some of the world's most popular restaurants, and many fried side-dish fans admit they would choose onion rings over fries any day. Whether served at a traditional burger joint or as a way to soak up other flavors at a sports bar, onion rings aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Here are seven restaurants that do onion rings right.

1 A&W Restaurants

Per Serving (146 g) : 280 cal, 4 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 930 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 6 g protein

Customers go crazy for the Root Beer Floats, but A&W has another claim to fame: popularizing onion rings as a fast-food side dish. The restaurant likes to take credit for bringing onion rings to the masses since the 1960s, when onion rings were first added to the menu. Today, you'll get tangy white onions breaded and fried to what the company calls a "crunchy golden-brown crisp." A&W suggests pairing them with the restaurant's Spicy Papa Dipping Sauce for added flavor.

These rings are definitely desired, especially for superfans like Carol and Mark, whose 2019 road trip to Lodi, Calif., the birthplace of the brand, is chronicled on the restaurant's website. Mark's go-to order is a Papa Burger with onion rings, with a refreshing root beer float to wash it all down.

2 Red Robin

Per Serving (1 tower) : 1290 cal, 57 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 3550 mg sodium, 179 g carbs (7 g fiber, 42 g sugar), 17 g protein

If you're going to offer onion rings on your menu, you might as well go the distance and turn the side dish into a work of art. That's what customers get when they order Red Robin's Towering Onion Rings, which come "standing 13 rings tall" on their own metal dowel and are paired with a Campfire Mayo and ranch sauces for flavorful dunking.

The visual appeal is certainly a hit. Diners usually order the dish as an appetizer or a shared side dish alongside many of Red Robin's delicious, grilled burgers. The onion rings themselves are so popular that foodie bloggers have attempted to make copycat recipes, but if you're not so savvy in the kitchen, the company makes a frozen version you can pick up at the grocery store as well.

3 Culver's

Per Serving (medium-sized order) : 400 cal, 22 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

It feels like there's nothing this Midwest-based fast-casual chain can't do in terms of menu satisfaction, with its delicious Butterburgers, frozen custard creations, and world-famous deep-fried cheese curds. It's no surprise then that Culver's diners go wild for the restaurant's onion rings, which are made from thick-cut white onions and battered with a hint of seasoning, "letting the onion's natural sweetness shine through" according to the official website. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"If I had to choose between a million dollars or a lifetime supply of Culver's onion rings, let me tell yeah, I'd take the onion rings," one fan declared on Reddit. Others complimented the way the rings are always "perfectly salted," which the company claims occurs fresh out of the fryer. "When I tell you I've never got a bad culver's onion ring I'm being so [for real]," another fan wrote.

4 Johnny Rockets