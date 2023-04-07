6 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches That Chefs Actually Eat

The old adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day is spot on in terms of health effects. However, during a busy morning, you might need something easy and simple to get the day started and that's where fast-food breakfast sandwiches come in. While no one will pretend that most fast-food breakfast sandwiches are particularly healthy, they can hit the spot, once in a while.

Breakfast is big business in the fast-food world. The morning meal accounts for 20% of profits across the industry in the U.S., Motley Fool reports. Coming in first on the leaderboard is McDonald's, where roughly 25% of U.S. sales, equating to about $2.2 billion, are from breakfast alone. That equates to lots of people purchasing breakfast sandwiches every day, and lots to choose from!

We reached out to a number of restaurant professionals and trained chefs to find out which breakfast sandwiches are worth a special visit to the local drive-thru. Most, like Timothy Woods, chef and editor of Carnivore Style, look for sandwiches that are easy to eat on the go, because "busy chefs often need to eat quickly between tasks," he says.

Here are six fast-food breakfast sandwiches that chefs actually eat.

1 Chick-fil-A — Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

Chef Woods praises Chick-fil-A's Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit for its reliable flavor, texture, and portability. "The best breakfast sandwich is the one that satisfies your own personal tastes and preferences," says Woods. While chicken for breakfast might not be for everyone, this one checks off all the boxes for him. If you're not by a Chick-fil-A, or it's a Sunday, try Wendy's Maple Chicken Croissant as an alternative.

2 McDonald's — Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McGriddle

"My favorite fast food breakfast item is McDonald's sausage egg and cheese McGriddle," says Billy Kramer, owner & founder of NFA Burger. "Pancakes, eggs, syrup sausage, and cheese in one sandwich… that's a very good day." And Kramer isn't the only fan, a number of reviewers and other talented chefs consider this breakfast concoction to be a "masterpiece".

3 Dunkin' — Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

When Christos Bisiotis, Michelin-nominated chef and owner of The CB Concepts, has that breakfast sandwich craving he goes to Dunkin' for a sausage, egg, and cheese on a croissant. "Don't forget to ask for the ketchup," he adds.

4 McDonald's — Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McMuffin

Another McDonald's classic that Chef Christos goes for is the Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McMuffin. He always get two. "Because one is never enough," he says.

5 Einstein Bros. Bagels — Veggie & Egg White Omelet on a Multigrain Bagel

For those of you who need a healthy and hearty breakfast sandwich that can keep you full until the afternoon hits, this one's for you. This bagel sandwich "stands out for its delightful flavors and scrumptiousness," says Norah Clark, an experienced pastry chef who has worked for numerous hotels and restaurants worldwide, including The Ritz Carlton Hotel and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in Orlando.

"This breakfast bagel includes egg whites, a tasty medley of veggies, and ooey-gooey Swiss cheese, all tucked between a warm, toasty multigrain bagel. The marriage of wholesome ingredients and the bagel's subtle nuttiness sets this sandwich apart from other fast food breakfast choices," Clark says.

6 Whataburger — Breakfast Taquitos

Texas native, Chef Matt Baker, the owner of the restaurant group 101 Hospitality and café Baker's Daughter, loves the Breakfast Taquitos at Whataburger. He says this breakfast item is so good he based an offering at his own restaurant after it. The highly popular Breakfast Tacos at Baker's Daughter are also inspired by these. He "chefs them up" by using white cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon or ground Mexican chorizo.