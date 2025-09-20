 9 Fast-Food Breakfasts To Stay Away From Right Now

When you’re rushing out the door in the morning, a quick stop at the drive-thru can feel like a lifesaver, but we all know fast food isn’t the healthiest. While some meals are fine in moderation, some should just be avoided, especially when trying to stay on track with wellness goals. What you eat in the morning can set the tone for the day and help avoid a mid-morning energy crash. If you’re trying to make smarter food choices, here are 9 fast-food breakfast meals to skip, according to nutrition expert and personal trainer Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD.

McDonalds’ Big Breakfast with Hotcakes

Nutrition : per serving 1 meal

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 63g (Saturated fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,070mg

Carbs : 158g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 48g)

Protein : 36g

Pancakes might not seem like the worst breakfast to have, but Sabat explains why diners should steer clear of McDonalds’ Big Breakfast with Hotcakes. “The McDonald’s Big Breakfast® with Hotcakes stands out as one of the worst fast food breakfast choices because it combines highly processed, low-quality ingredients with an excessive load of calories, refined carbohydrates, sugar, and unhealthy fats.” She explains, “Between the pancakes drenched in syrup, buttery biscuit, hash browns, sausage, and scrambled eggs, this meal piles on over 1,300 calories in one sitting. The 158 grams of carbs (including 48 grams of sugar, 41 grams added) cause blood sugar spikes, while the 24 grams of saturated fat and even traces of trans fat contribute to inflammation and heart disease risk.” Sabat adds, “Despite its 36 grams of protein, the overall balance leans heavily toward empty calories that promote weight gain, poor metabolic health, and long-term risk for chronic disease.”

Hardee’s Breakfast Platter with Sausage

Nutrition : per serving 431 grams

Calories : 1,150

Fat : 79g (Saturated fat: 26g)

Sodium : 2,420mg

Carbs : 76g (Fiber: 12g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 30g

Hardee’s Breakfast Platter with Sausage includes eggs, a biscuit and gravy, hash browns and a sausage patty and is loaded with fat and salt.”The Hardee’s Breakfast Platter with Sausage is one of the worst fast food breakfast options because it delivers over 1,100 calories and a heavy dose of poor-quality ingredients,” says Sabat. “With 79 grams of fat—including 26 grams saturated and even 2 grams of trans fat—it’s extremely unhealthy for heart health and inflammation. Add 76 grams of refined carbs and 12 grams of sugar, and you’ve got a meal that spikes blood sugar and energy levels before causing a crash.” Sabat adds, “While it offers 30 grams of protein, the overall nutrient profile is overwhelmingly unbalanced, making it a terrible way to start the day.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Burger King Ultimate Breakfast Platter

Nutrition : per serving 400 grams

Calories : 930

Fat : 44g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 2,230mg

Carbs : 110g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 40g)

Protein : 24g

Burger King Ultimate Breakfast Platter is a hearty meal that features eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes and a biscuit, but it’s packed with refined carbs, added sugars, and unhealthy fats, making it a poor way to start the day. “Between the pancakes with syrup, buttery biscuit, sausage, and scrambled eggs, this meal delivers 900 calories and a massive 110 grams of carbs—including 40 grams of sugar. With 44 grams of fat (11 grams saturated), it provides far more empty calories than nutrients, leaving you sluggish and prone to blood sugar crashes,” Sabat explains. She adds, “While it has 24 grams of protein, the balance is completely off, with processed meats and refined flour crowding out any real nutrition.”

Hardee’s Ham Sunrise Croissant Combo

Nutrition : per serving 1 Ham and cheese croissant (nutrient facts for sandwich only)

Calories : 450–480

Fat : 26g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 37g (Fiber: 1-2g , Sugar:4-6 g)

Protein : 20-21g

The Hardee’s Ham Sunrise Croissant Combo is a delicious way to fill up, but it’s not healthy because it combines highly processed meats, refined carbs, and fried sides into a calorie-dense, nutrient-poor meal. According to Sabat, “The buttery croissant provides empty calories with little fiber, while the ham is heavily processed and high in sodium. Adding fried Hash Rounds® and a sugary drink only increases the unhealthy fat, sugar, and carb load, spiking blood sugar and promoting inflammation.” She adds, “While it contains some protein from the egg and ham, the overall balance is heavily skewed toward refined carbs and unhealthy fats, making it a terrible way to start the day.”

Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 704

Fat : 44g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 1700-1800mg

Carbs : 39g (Fiber: 8g , Sugar: 2.1g)

Protein : 37g

Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator is a breakfast sandwich filled with sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese. “At 704 calories, it’s packed with 44 grams of fat, including 15 grams of saturated fat, plus layers of processed meats and multiple servings of cheese smothered in a heavy cheese sauce,” says Sabat. “While it offers 37 grams of protein, the balance is overwhelmed by unhealthy fats, refined carbs, and low-quality ingredients that promote inflammation and poor heart health. With 39 grams of carbs (including 8 grams of sugar) and very little fiber, it spikes blood sugar without providing lasting satiety.”

McDonald’s McGriddle Sausage Egg and Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 550

Fat : 33g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 1,290mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:15 g)

Protein : 19g

McDonald’s McGriddle Sausage Egg and Cheese satisfies a craving but at a cost. According to Sabat, “The Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles® may look smaller than some other fast food platters, but it’s still a nutrition trap.” She explains, “At 550 calories, it’s extremely dense for a single sandwich, with 33 grams of fat—13 grams from saturated fat alone—which contributes to inflammation and poor heart health.” Sabat explains, “The griddle cakes are essentially pancakes infused with syrup, which drive up the sugar and refined carb load to 44 grams total, including 15 grams of sugar (13 grams added). Despite offering 19 grams of protein, the combination of processed sausage, refined flour, and added sugars creates a blood sugar spike-and-crash effect, leaving you tired and hungry again soon after.” She adds, “Paired with nearly 235 mg of cholesterol, this sandwich is more of a desert-meets-breakfast hybrid than a balanced start to the day.”

The Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap with Sausage

Nutrition : per serving 1 wrap

Calories : 750

Fat : 49g (Saturated fat: 17g)

Sodium : 1,210mg

Carbs : 53g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 21g

The Taco Bell Breakfast Crunch Wrap Sausage is a convenient grab and go breakfast, but

but nutritionally it’s a poor choice. Instead of health benefits the wrap delivers, “750 calories, it delivers 49 grams of fat—17 grams of which are saturated, almost an entire day’s worth in one meal,” says Sabat. “Wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with fried potatoes, cheese, and processed sausage, it loads the body with unhealthy fats and refined carbs while offering very little fiber (just 4 grams). Although it contains 21 grams of protein, the balance is overshadowed by 53 grams of carbs and more than 1,200 mg of sodium.” She adds, “This combination promotes blood sugar spikes, energy crashes, and inflammation, making it a highly unbalanced and unhealthy way to start the day.”

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Nutrition : per serving 1 biscuit sandwich

Calories : 460

Fat : 23g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 1,510mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 19g

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular chicken joints and while there are some healthy options, the Chicken Biscuit is not one of them. “The Chick Fil A Chicken Biscuit is often mistaken as a lighter option, but it’s far from a healthy breakfast,” says Sabat. “At 460 calories, it may seem modest compared to some oversized platters, but it still delivers 23 grams of fat (8 grams saturated) and packs 1,510 mg of sodium—two-thirds of what many people should have in an entire day.” Sabat points out that, “The biscuit is made from refined white flour, giving you 45 grams of carbs with only 2 grams of fiber, leaving 43 grams of net carbs that spike blood sugar. To make matters worse, the chicken contains a double dose of MSG, an additive linked to inflammation and poor food quality.” She adds, “While it provides 19 grams of protein, the processed ingredients and refined carbs make it a poor way to fuel your morning.”

Starbucks Venti White Chocolate Mocha with a Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffin

Nutrition : per serving 113 grams for the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Calories : 350

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 439mg

Carbs : 53g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 34g)

Protein : 5g

Starbucks Venti White Chocolate Mocha with a Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffin sounds like the ideal way to start your fall morning, but think twice before ordering. When combined with the White Chocolate Mocha (which can add ~430 calories and 53 g of sugar on its own), this combo easily exceeds 780 calories and nearly 90 g of sugar, making it more harmful than helpful as a breakfast. “Pairing a Venti White Chocolate Mocha with a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is essentially having dessert for breakfast,” says Sabat. “The drink alone is made with sugary white chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and milk, pushing its calories and sugar sky-high. Adding the muffin piles on more refined flour, added sugars, processed oils, and preservatives like carrageenan and propylene glycol alginate from the cream cheese filling.” Sabat notes, “Together, this breakfast can easily top 800–1,000 calories, with most of it coming from sugar and refined carbs that spike blood sugar and then leave you crashing mid-morning.” Protein and fiber are minimal, meaning it won’t keep you full, while the excess added sugars and processed ingredients promote inflammation, weight gain, and long-term metabolic strain.