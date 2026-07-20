Taco Bell Pulls Lettuce After Parasite Outbreak Sickens 1,600+ People

A cyclospora outbreak linked to Taylor Farms lettuce has sickened over 1,600 people.

The cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to lettuce from Taylor Farms has impacted 1,644 people so far, with 94 hospitalized as a result of eating the shredded iceberg sourced from central Mexico. According to the FDA, the lettuce is linked to Taco Bell locations that received recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico: This includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia so far.

Taco Bell swiftly and voluntarily removed the lettuce from their supplies, also posting a statement online to reassure customers about the safety of its food. “We believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers, and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests,” the chain says. “Taco Bell has taken precautionary action, and we encourage all relevant restaurants, retailers, and foodservice operators to do the same.”

The chain also posted a message on their Instagram, saying, “We want you to hear it from us. We take your health and safety seriously and have removed all affected Taylor farms lettuce from Taco Bell stores. So go ahead and enjoy your Taco Bell today. You always got us. We always got you. See you in the drive-thru.”

The shredded lettuce is sold at Walmart and other retailers, with a full list of the recalled products right here. Taylor Farms says the shredded iceberg product was distributed June 29 through July 16 in states including Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Texas (the recalled lettuce is being pulled across 27 states so far). California and New York are not included in the recall.

Taylor Farms issued a recall after Taco Bell did, releasing a statement about the outbreak. “Based on information provided yesterday by the FDA, Taylor Farms de Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market,” the company said. “While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm that represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely.”

According to the FDA, the most common symptom of cyclospora is diarrhea with frequent bowel movements. “Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, and fever may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms,” the agency says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers are being warned to not eat any recalled lettuce, but to throw it away or return it to where it was bought. Surfaces and items that may have touched the recalled lettuce should be thoroughly cleaned with hot soapy water or the dishwasher.