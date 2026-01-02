Fans say these fast food chains serve the smokiest, most flavorful charbroiled burgers.

There are many methods for cooking a burger patty. One of the tastiest, according to burger aficionados, is charbroiled. A charbroiled burger is cooked on an open grill with a heat source beneath it, not on a flat top. This allows great to drip onto the heat source and vaporize, giving a burger a distinctive charbroiled flavor. Where can you get a delicious chabroiled burger? Here are 5 fast food chains fans say have the best charbroiled burgers.

Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s famously charbroil their burgers, giving them a signature charbroil, smoky flavor. This includes the trademark Western Bacon Cheeseburger (bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce), the Big Carl, and the spicy El Diablo.

Burger King

While not exactly charbroiled, Burger King’s “flame-grilled” or flame-broiled burgers are a similar method. The fast food chain uses an industrial broiler with real flames and a conveyor system to cook 100% beef patties, creating its signature char and smoky taste, a process they’ve used since the 1950s to provide a charred, “charbroiled” flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger & Grill is a SoCal-founded chain specializing in chargrilled burgers, cooked over an open flame for that signature seared taste. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients,” says Yelp, who ranked it second out of all burger chains. The signature Charburger, “layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun,” is the trademark burger.

CookOut

Over at CookOut, they have mastered the backyard-style “Char-Grilled” burger, serving juicy, smoky patties with a grilled crust, seasoned simply with salt/pepper, cooked fast on high heat, and loaded with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, or special sauces for that classic backyard BBQ taste.

Portillos

Portillo’s, famous for its juicy Italian roast beef sandwiches, also offers a charbroiled burger, a popular, flavorful option featuring a 1/3 lb beef patty seared for a smoky taste, served on a brioche bun with classic toppings. “I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!” writes a Redditor. “Underrated – love the charr on them,” another adds.