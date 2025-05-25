7 Fast-Food Burgers That Taste Like Luxury, Fans Say

You don’t have to go to a sit down restaurant and pay $20 for a hamburger with all the fixings. According to foodies, some of the best burgers on the planet are served and sold via the drive-thru at your local fast food chain. Whether you like a traditional cheeseburger or a gourmet smashburger or live anywhere from California to the East Coast, we have rounded up the best burgers that offer the most bang for the buck. Here are seven fast food burgers fans say taste like $20 restaurant dishes.

A&W Restaurants

Lots of people maintain that A&W Restaurants serve up the best burgers around. “A&W Root Beer fast food franchises, while hard to find, have always been the gold standard for me,” one person says. Not only are the bugers good, but also the sides and of course, root beer floats. “It was the best. Ice cold root beer, in frosty mugs, from a keg not a fountain. Real vanilla ice cream, not soft serve,” another adds. “As a wisconsinite A&W makes by far the best fast food cheese curd culver’s included. Quality joints,” a third said.

Culver’s

If you live in the Midwest, Culver’s is a no-brainer for a restaurant-worthy burger. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor maintains “the double deluxe is delish.”

Arby’s

Our reviewer, Jess Kelly, recently selected Arby’s BBQ Bacon Burger as her top fast food pick of the moment. “Arby’s is easily one of the best fast food places in my opinion that is consistently underrated. People don’t pay enough attention to Arby’s, and I can argue that they not only have good roast beef, but good gyros, incredible chicken sandwiches that I think are better than Chick-fil-A and even restaurant quality burgers,” she writes, calling the new barbecue bacon burger, “incredible” and “absolutely phenomenal” in her review. “The bun is shiny, the toppings are generous and layered like somebody designed this sandwich for a commercial,” she continued. “I’m not even the biggest fan of barbecue sauce on burgers usually, but I will say that the tangy mix of the toppings with a little bit of mayo and BBQ is just chef’s kiss.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Many people mentioned Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a quickly growing chain. According to fans, the burgers offer a lot of bang for the buck and are better than more mainstream fast food chains. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In serves up delicious burgers in a retro drive-in style setting. While the nostalgia is real, the chain lives up to the hype and then some when it comes to juicy burgers and exciting restaurant-style toppings. “Their bacon double cheese is waaaay underrated,” one says. “Super Sonic Jalapeno Cheeseburger with mustard. Cannot be beaten,” another adds.

Steak N’ Shake

While some people argue that Steak N’ Shake doesn’t exactly qualify as fast food, since the midwest chain has a drive-thru, it gets a pass. Many say that it serves up sit-down restaurant worthy burgers with extra oomph. “Steak N’ Shake Garlic Butter Burger is by far the best,” one Redditor maintains. “Ooo with extra of the garlic sauce…so good!” another adds.

In-N-Out

And of course, one of the best burgers on the planet is In N Out. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says. While the burgers are small, if you add extras and order from the secret menu, you can transform it into a restaurant-worthy burger.”Double-Double, Animal Style, add Chilis. Fries extra crispy. Animal style fries if you’re feeling saucy,” another adds.