10 Best Fast-Food Burgers Under $5

For decades, fast-food burger chains have been a safe haven for finding a filling meal at an affordable price point. But recently, diners have noticed that even the most classic fast-food orders have gotten more expensive, making would-be customers wonder if the chains have simply become overpriced. While the price of a full meal may come with sticker shock these days, there are still some deals to be had.

You may luck out with a promotional offer from time to time, giving customers a solid deal on a hamburger meal. But for more reliable savings, a good place to start would be the chain's value menu. That is where you'll find most of its lowest-price menu items, and that is where this roundup mostly lives.

In fact, there are still many fast-food chains that offer burgers for under $5. It may be hard to believe, given the fact that McDonald's was recently slammed for a Big Mac Combo ringing up at over $16. But, if all you have is a $5 bill and you're hungry for a quick snack, there are still plenty of options to choose from. Note that many fast-food chains may have regional menus, so prices may vary based on location.

In-N-Out Double-Double Cheeseburger

Double-Double W/ Onion (1 order) : 670 cal, 41 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 1440 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 37 g protein

In-N-Out Burger is famously known for its high-quality burger meals sold at affordable prices. The menu at In-N-Out is small by design, sticking to a few key ingredients to keep prices low. In fact, in most situations, you can get out of In-N-Out without paying more than $10 for your entire meal. If you wanted a signature Double-Double Cheeseburger by itself, you'd only need to pay $3.95, according to updated figures from Mobile Cuisine. The prices only drop from there, with a single cheeseburger sandwich coming in at $2.80.

Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (1 order) : 370 cal, 23 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 650 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 18 g protein

Wendy's Value Menu has had some sleeper hits for years, like its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger. As of September 2023, you can get this sandwich for as little as $2.69, according to It's Yummi. Feeling a little more hungry? You can still go for the Bacon Double Stack for $3.59. With a Junior-size Frosty for $1.39, you can even add a dessert to your burger and still fall below $5 before tax.

Jack in the Box Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger

Jumbo Jack With Cheese (1 order) : 570 cal, 30 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 1310 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 30 g protein

Many customers love Jack in the Box for its Late Night Munchie Meals, but the fast-food chain also delivers on serving burgers that won't break the bank. You actually have a few options before you go above that $5 mark. There's the Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger for as little as $3.19, the Sourdough Jack for $4.69, and the Classic Buttery Jack for $4.79, according to Fast Food Menu Prices. These prices come before tax, so you may need a few spare pennies for the latter two burgers. But, if a $5 is all you have on you at the time, stick with that Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger.

Carl's Jr. Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger (1 order) : 380 cal, 21 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 750 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 19 g protein

If you find yourself craving a burger, but all you have to work with is a $5 bill and your local Carl's Jr., don't fret: you can head in and order a Double Cheeseburger. The value menu sandwich is priced as low as $2.49 in some locations, according to Food Truck Empire. You can add a Small Cheeseburger for an additional $1.79 and stay under the $5 mark.

Dairy Queen Signature Cheeseburger Stackburger

Signature Cheeseburger Stackburger (Double) : 570 cal, 34 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 1530 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 29 g protein

Dairy Queen is not just the home of classic soft-serve ice cream and novelties like the Blizzard. You can also find a full menu of hot food items like burgers, chicken fingers, and fries. It's easier to stay under $5 if you're just ordering an ice cream cone, but there are a few food items that also will keep the cost of your lunch on the low end, according to It's Yummi. The Signature Cheeseburger Stackburger is priced as low as $4.99 in some locations.

White Castle Sliders

Original Slider (1 order) : 150 cal, 60 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 420 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

If you're dining on a budget and you have a lighter appetite, White Castle has the perfect solution to fit both needs. Its sliders are a classic menu item that now comes in various styles, like the original, french toast, veggie, and chicken. You can actually load up on multiple Sliders before you reach $5, according to Fast Food Menu Prices. The cost of a classic slider with a single patty as of October 2023 is as low as 77 cents in some locations. The prices go up from there, but even its top-billed chicken and waffles slider is $2.69, allowing you to mix and match several Sliders while remaining under $5.

McDonald's Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger (1 order) : 300 cal, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 720 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (2 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 15 g protein

McDonald's used to be a reliable go-to fast food chain for affordable meals, but that narrative has seemed to change in recent years. According to customers, McDonald's has become wildly overpriced, but there are still a few solid deals to be had if you know where to look. While its Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers have soared in price, you can still rely on the McDouble and the classic cheeseburger to keep prices at a reasonable amount. According to Hot Menu Prices, you can order a McDouble for as little as $2.60 right now, and a cheeseburger will run you just $1.88 in some locations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger (1 order) : 440 cal, 24 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 970 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (1.4 g fiber, 7.7 g sugar), 27.1 g protein

Burger King has touted the phrase "have it your way" for decades, and that goes beyond customizing your burger to include lower price points. If you want a hamburger for just a couple of dollars, you can still find that at BK. According to Burger Menu, the bacon double cheeseburger costs just $2.09 in some locations. If you prefer your burgers to come without bacon, you stand to save even more—a classic double cheeseburger costs as little as $1.99. Double up on those, and you're still going strong at under $5.

Culver's ButterBurger with Cheese

ButterBurger With Cheese (Single) : 460 cal, 23 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (1 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 23 g protein

Customers love Culver's for its signature ButterBurger. Fresh meat, Wisconsin cheese, and a lightly buttered bun make this one of the best burgers in America. What's even better is that you can enjoy such a beloved sandwich for under $5, as long as you rein it in on the protein. According to It's Yummi, a ButterBurger with cheese and a single meat patty costs as little as $3.39 as of September 2023.

Checkers/Rally's Double Fry Lover's Burger

Fry Lovers Double (1 order) : 670 cal, 39 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 1780 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 28 g protein

The price of a burger at Checkers and Rally's can soar as high as the stack of patties found on a Triple Big Buford. But there are some surprising deals to be had as well. Customers at some Checkers and Rally's locations can order an entire Double Fry Lover's Burger for as low as $3.99. This burger comes with a built-in side dish stacked with two patties and their signature seasoned french fries. It's All American Cheeseburger is another value option, coming in as low as $2.29.