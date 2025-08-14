Most people don’t eat fast food for breakfast daily. However, every once in a while, it comes in handy to grab a morning meal on the go. Luckily, there are many great options in the form of delicious breakfast sandwiches. Whether you prefer yours on a croissant, English muffin, or bakery bun, or protein in the form of just eggs or topped with bacon, sausage, fried chicken, or even a burger patty, there are many options. Here are 7 fast-food chains with the best breakfast sandwiches for everyone.

Jack in the Box

No matter what time of day you are craving breakfast, Jack in the Box has got you covered with its All-Day Breakfast. The chain offers croissant options, a couple on sourdough bread, and some on a warm bakery bun. And, according to fans, the breakfast burritos are also the chef’s kiss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is known for doughnuts, but their breakfast sandwiches might be even more delicious. The breakfast-centric menu includes many customizable sandwiches on bagels, croissants, or English muffins.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s extensive breakfast menu includes sandwiches on croissants, biscuits, and English muffins. But the chain is most famous for the Breakfast Baconator, a sandwich topped with six strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, a signature square breakfast sausage patty, a fresh-cracked grade A egg, two slices of American cheese, and a Swiss cheese sauce.

Chick-fil-A

While a chicken breakfast sandwich isn’t the norm, Chick-fil-A puts its unique stamp on the morning staple. Its chicken biscuit, which can be ordered traditional or spicy, is a cult favorite for a reason. There is also a wrap with hashbrowns and an egg white grill.

Starbucks

My son is obsessed with Starbucks breakfast sandwiches. The coffee chain serves up a few piping hot options, so there is something for everyone – bacon, sausage, and meat-free Impossible lovers alike. The satisfying sandwiches are served on artisan-style breads with a premium feel.

Burger King

If you like a breakfast sandwich in a croissant, visit Burger King. The Croissan’wich remains a longtime favorite for its buttery layers and classic combos and can be ordered with a beef patty, fried chicken, grilled chicken, or Beefacon.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has one of the most famous breakfast menus in all of fast food land. The Egg McMuffin and McGriddle have earned legendary status in fast-food breakfast history and pair perfectly with the hash brown that has amassed cult status.