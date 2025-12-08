These 7 chain restaurants serve the meltiest, crispiest quesadillas diners swear by.

Quesadillas are one of the most straightforward yet most delicious food concoctions on the planet. There is something about the combination of melted cheese and tortilla, which can be upgraded with meat, veggies, and salsas and sauces of your choice, that just hits the right spot. Where can you get a delicious quesadilla, no matter how far from the border you live? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best quesadillas, according to diners.

Qdoba

Qdoba is known for big portions and well-stuffed quesadillas. “I work at a Qdoba and love the quesadillas, especially cheese crusted but they’re best if eating it immediately,” one Redditor said. “If you let it sit, they get a bit soggy from the steam inside the tray. No one likes a wet quesadilla….I assume. Then again I also assumed no one liked hot lettuce but people put it in quesadillas sometimes,” they added. “I know it’s a chain, but my all time favorite quesadilla is from Qdoba. I like to have the chicken with pico and corn, and ask for a side of ancho chili bbq sauce to dip it in,” a Facebook user agrees.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (the crazy chicken!) makes a great quesadilla, according to former chef Barbara Robinson. “To make a good quesadilla, it only takes simple ingredients that are high in quality and cooked in a clean flat,” she previously told ETNT. “The tortilla should be large enough so as not to spill the filling, but it should be grilled with a little oil or butter to become golden brown and crispy, and the cheese inside should be melted to gooey so as to hold the rest together,” she adds. “The quesadillas of El Pollo Loco are a good example of this balance, where the fire-grilled, citrus-marinated chicken is a signature of their food, giving this dish a smoky taste of a bright flavor unique to other chains.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is a new chain that serves a unique take on a quesadilla, keeping diners coming back for more. “I can confirm bubbakoos is the best quesadilla I’ve had. My wife ordered it, and it was much better than the burrito I got,” writes a diner. “Easily the best quesadillas I’ve ever had from a fast food joint,” agrees another.

Baja Fresh

If you live near a Baja Fresh, you won’t be disappointed by the California chain’s quesadilla. “Baja Fresh is the best of these that I’ve tasted,” one Redditor maintains.

Chipotle

Chipotle has quesadillas on the kid’s menu, but if you want the adult version, you can only order it via the app. “Chipotle quesadilla is good,” writes a diner. Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, is also a fan. “Specifically, I chose the Chipotle quesadilla because it’s such a good deal when you want something satisfying, but not overly huge,” she says. “You get a quesadilla, two sides, a small bag of chips (or a piece of fruit) and a beverage.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell serves a delicious fast-food quesadilla. “I like authentic ones, ones with lots of ingredients, etc etc….. But there’s just something special about Taco Bell steak quesadillas. The cheese and creamy jalapeno sauce work so good together,” one person states.

Del Taco

Del Taco is another fan favorite, serving a simple, cheesy, and consistently well-griddled quesadilla. “Del Taco Quesadillas are better than Taco Bell Quesadillas. Is it just me or does the spicy jack quesadilla totally win over any taco bell quesadilla?” a Redditor says. “Del Taco uses freshly grated cheddar. Taco Bell cheese pales in comparison,” another adds.