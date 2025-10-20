7 Fried Chicken Chains With the Most for Your Money

Fried chicken has traditionally been one of the more affordable options for a meal, but with meat prices through the roof and even fast food more pricey than ever, many restaurants are no longer offering value for money. Luckily there are still a few places where you can get perfect fried chicken that won’t drain your wallet: Here are seven fried chicken chains that give you the most bang for your buck.

Popeyes

Popeyes has some great deals right now for budget-conscious customers. One option is the 14-piece Tenders Family Meal, which comes with two large sides and five biscuits, all for $26.99. “My area gets a coupon for five piece tenders and two sides for $9.95,” one Redditor shared.

Jollibee

Jollibee has a 12-piece Chickenjoy Meal Deal (six legs, six thighs) for $25. “Best spicy chicken and spicy chicken sandwich in the game for ANY international chain. There are better local and regional but for an international chain it’s hands down the best spicy,” one fan said.

Wing Stop

Wing Stop has a Boneless Meal Deal For 2 $18.99. Each order comes with 20 Boneless Wings in your choice of four flavors, with one large fry and two dips. “I’ll go for them occasionally when they have deals. The wings are usually fried well, priced better than some other chains, and the hot flavors are pretty decent,” one fan said.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has a $16.99 Wing Bundle​ which is a really good deal: Guests get 20 boneless wings and large fries. “Buffalo Wild Wings is a much better value than other fast food options. Especially if you pay attention to their BOGO deals. My family of 3 had dinner there last night and the total was under $20 (before tip),” one Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s has some good deals for hungry customers, such as the Chicken Fingerz Zax Packz. This box contains 20 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, two large Crinkle Fries, four slices of Texas Toast and four dipping sauces of your choice. There’s also an option for the Boneless Wings Zax Packz, which contains 30 boneless wings made from all-white breast meat tossed in your choice of sauce.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s has a 20-piece Tenders meal which is on the higher end price-wise ($54.99) but includes a ton of food. Each family meal is served with three large classic sides, dipping sauce, and eight scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits. “Church’s Chicken is great too—their chicken has a good crunch, and their mashed potatoes and biscuits are the best in the game,” one fan said.

Bojangles

Bojangles has a 16pc Bo’s Chicken Tenders Meal served every day from 10:30am to 10pm. Each order comes with 16 chicken breast tenderloins marinated with a bold blend of seasonings and served with six made-from-scratch biscuits, three fixins (like baked mac and cheese or dirty rice), and a 1/2 gallon legendary iced tea. At $44.99 it’s on the higher side but that’s a LOT of food.