5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Pepperoni Pizza

Fans say these fast-food chains get pepperoni pizza right with bold flavor and balance.

It’s no surprise pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping in the U.S.—it’s consistently delicious. Aside from ordering just a plain cheese pizza, nothing is more basic or simple than a pepperoni pizza. This staple menu item reflects how good the restaurant is—with so few ingredients there is nowhere to hide in terms of the quality of every single part of the pizza. So which fast-food spots offer up the best options? Here are five chains with the absolute best pepperoni pizza, according to fans.

Domino’s

Pizza fans love Domino’s Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza (two layers of pepperoni sandwiched between provolone, Parmesan-Asiago and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella then sprinkled with oregano). “I’ve been addicted to Domino’s ever since trying the ultimate pepperoni. It’s definitely the asiago cheese and oregano. Now I get it on all the pizzas,” one fan said.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza is a fan-favorite menu item (although this seems to be very location-dependent). “Our original fresh dough is covered with signature pizza sauce, 30% more pepperoni than our traditional pie, a blend of Parmesan and Romano, and real cheese made from mozzarella, all sprinkled with classic Italian seasoning,” the chain says. “The cheese and pepperoni was so good and the sauce was magnificent, and those breadsticks, man oh man the breadsticks!” one happy diner said.

Marco’s Pizza

The Pepperoni Magnifico at Marco’s Pizza is made with both regular Pepperoni and Old World Pepperoni. “The Old World Pepperonis make any other pepperoni obsolete. Why does the other kind even exist??” one fan said. It’s, in my opinion, the best of the national chains. The pepperoni melt with parmesan and garlic butter crust is a go to for me,” another agreed.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's Pepperoni Pizza is made with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese and called "classic for a reason" by the chain. The chain has been through some serious ups and downs but when they get it right, they really get it right. "I just had Pizza Hut for the first time in 10 years. I just ate a thin and crispy crust pepperoni pizza and it was great," one fan said.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza has both classic and mini Pepperoni toppings available for their fan-favorite pizzas. “My favorite pizza of all time is Round Table. I still get it today when I can but I vividly remember spending summers as a kid eating Round Table and playing Super Nintendo,” one fan said.