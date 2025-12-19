5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pizza, According to Chefs

Chefs name pizza chains with standout crust, sauce, and cheese worth seeking out.

Everyone has a go-to pizza spot, but let’s be honest–some places serve slices that stand out above others. From the ideal amount of melted cheese to a sauce that complements the toppings to the crust that isn’t overly well done, some chains have mastered the art of a perfect pizza that you can’t stop thinking about.

For Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals, a crave-worthy pizza never misses the mark in its “balance of flavors, texture, and quality.”

Here’s her criteria for exceptional pizza:

Crust – Must be thin and crispy or thick and chewy, as it serves as the

foundation of a good pizza.

Sauce – The pizza sauce must be flavorful and should complement the

toppings, and not overpower them.

Cheese – Pizza is best with quality cheese, one that melts well and

stretches, along with fresh, evenly spread toppings.

To find the most craveable pizza joints, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their favorite places. Here’s the top five picks.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza was started back in 2008 and while it hasn’t been around as long as other chains, it’s certainly made an impact. Not only does MOD serve unforgettable pizza, but each location gives back to the community by hiring people who face extraordinary challenges, providing resources for economic stability and mental health support, creating career opportunities and advocating for removing workforce barriers for individuals with justice involvement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The chain is a must-have for Chef Rena.

“If, just like me, you appreciate having control over your meals, then you will definitely enjoy MOD Pizza,” she says. “Its build-your-own system enables you to select toppings, including roasted garlic and artichokes, without worrying about extra charges.”

Chef Rena adds, “Their crust is thin, and they prepare it quickly for a nice, crispy crust, even with plenty of toppings. It’s reliable, quick, and surprisingly fresh for fast-casual dining.”

California Pizza Kitchen

Famous for its innovative flavors and high-quality food, California Pizza Kitchen has become a fan favorite for diners and culinary pros.

“California Pizza Kitchen is where pizza meets comfort food around the world,” says Chef Rena. She explains, “If you’re an adventurous foodie, you’d love how they add innovative twists to traditional pies. Their Thai and BBQ Chicken are great examples of how the flavors complement and enhance each other with sweet-savory combinations and refreshing herbs.”

Milkflower

Loved for its inventive Neapolitan-style pizzas with unique toppings, perfect crust and a buzz-worthy atmosphere, Milkflower is putting Queens, New York, on the map for best pizza.

“This spot will make you a firm believer that New York is the best pizza spot, not Manhattan,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Their allure is their crazy toppings that you wouldn’t think work, but are incredible, like the wu-tang clam that has cherrystone clams,” he explains. “The van dammer is also a showstopper–it’s a pizza you will want to have every week, topped with Brussels sprouts, egg, and a drizzle of truffle oil,” Chef Corrie says, “Though this place is quite underrated and you won’t find many tourists here.

Little Caesars

For a budget-friendly option that’s convenient and flavorful, you can’t beat Little Caesars.

According to Chef Corrie, the nationwide chain deserves to be on the list because it’s “all about a fresh, ready, and extremely affordable pizza whenever you crave it.” He says, “Though it may not win gourmet awards, fans are crazy for the specific crunch of Little Caesars pizza crust, which makes it stand out from all the others, according to fans. It’s the best option for a crowd-feeding, no-fuss meal.”

Ken’s Artisan Pizza

Ken’s Artisan Pizza only has a couple of locations in Oregon, but it’s earning a reputation for legendary pizza.

“Their magic lies in the fundamentals: slow-fermented pizza dough that bakes amazingly and creates a delicious, flavorful crust,” says Chef Corrie. “Their menu is full of celebration of local and seasonal ingredients. If you like to experience true taste, go for the Pacific Northwest, and if you are feeling more adventurous, try their unique Peach pizza with corn crema.” He adds, “For a complete meal, start with their famous market salad for an unforgettable experience.”