5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Quarter-Pound Burgers

Juicy, satisfying, and worth ordering every time.

The foundation of a fast-food quarter-pounder burger is exactly what it sounds like—a simple burger with a quarter-pound patty (before cooking) of beef. There are so many ways to enjoy this burger—with cheese or without, with lettuce and tomato, some people like bacon, some prefer just ketchup and mustard. If the meat and bun is great quality, you’re getting a good burger, but where can diners get the best? Here are five fast-food chains where the quarter-pounder burgers are consistently delicious, fans say.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s classic ShackBurger is made from a quarter pound per patty of 100% Angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun, always made to order. “They’re great! Definitely among the best standard fast food chain burgers you could buy, although that quality definitely comes with a price to reflect it,” one burger fan said.

Jack In the Box

The Classic Smashed Jack from Jack In the Box is a delicious burger made with 1/4lb smashed patty, melty American cheese, pickles, grilled onions and new Smashed Jack Sauce on a soft brioche bun. “The ‘Smashed Jack’ is the best fast food burger in years,” one fan said. “For what it’s worth, even though I almost always eat triple or quad burgers, I actually thought the ratio of ingredients was perfect in the singles. The new sauce is amazing, the burger was juicy and charred along the edge; and the overall result was amazing for fast food.”

Wendy’s

A Dave’s Single from Wendy’s is made with a quarter-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun, with mustard added at selection locations. “I get them on sale, add a bit of my own chilli sauce sometimes if I end up bringing them back home cold to reheat. I love the double slice of cheese, better than a quarter pounder and similar to a whopper,” one adventurous fan said.

McDonald’s

When I was a kid the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese was the “grown up” burger—we had our Happy Meals, the adults had those (to us) huge burgers, made from a quarter-pound of 100% fresh beef and seasoned with salt and pepper. “I had a QP a few weeks ago for the 1st time in forever and it was so good I went again the next day,” one fan said.

Burger King

The classic Whopper Sandwich at Burger King is a quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. "The whopper is still the most consistent burger around. It never gets old and always hits the spot when craving that flame grilled taste," one fan said.