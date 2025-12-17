5 Frozen French Fries Shoppers Say Taste Restaurant Quality

Shoppers say these frozen fries come out crispy, flavorful, and restaurant-worthy.

Frozen french fries are a solid option. Of course, nothing is going to beat fresh McDonald’s french fries, salted right out of a fryer filled with fresh fryer oil. That’s the holy grail when it comes to fast french fries, but that said, there are really good frozen options to make at home in a pinch. These grocery shoppers were impressed by these five brands that taste like takeout french fries.

Checkers Frozen Crispy Frozen Seasoned Fries

The Checkers Frozen Crispy Frozen Seasoned Fries had a lot of great feedback from shoppers. “Checker’s/Rally’s frozen fries are really good,” one shopper stated. “Checkers are hands down closest to what you get from the restaurant.”Others echoed this, saying “the only brand we buy,” “was going to say exactly this,” and even ranting about them. “God, these are good. I ran out of my bag and bought another brand just because I wanted to try something different, and now I’m suffering through a whole bag of these bland-ass fries so I can get another Checker’s lol.”

McCain Seasoned Waffle Fries

ETNT writer Ronnie Koenig swears by McCain Seasoned Waffle Fries. “While the fries in this package vary in size, most of them are big and they are just delicious to bite into,” she said. “A waffle fry gives you great texture and lots of space for ketchup to seep in as you ferry the fry to your mouth. While some seasoned fries just taste overly salty, the seasoning on McCain Waffles Fries is just perfect—a little salty, slightly spicy, and downright yummy. Even my husband, who doesn’t love French fries, commented, “I like these fries.” Other shoppers online backed up McCains on a Reddit thread about the best frozen fries.

Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Fries

Shoppers had great things to say about the Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Fries. "Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Fries come out amazing in the air fryer," one shopper said. "I recently started getting these and omg I love them! I [ordered] online from Walmart and saw it labeled as a best seller so I gave it a try. Never going back. And you're right , the air fryer is the way to go." Another said "my favorite brand across the board."

Alexia Foods

Alexia Foods is a popular choice among fry lovers. “Alexia makes the best fries/tots/onion rings,” one shopper mentioned. A second shopper followed up with, “I like their onion rings better than restaurant ones. They’re so good.” More followed up with comments like, “Alexia, my personal faves are the waffle cut sweet potato ones. But all of them really.”

Arby’s Frozen Seasoned Curly Fries

Arby’s fries are popular fresh, so having a frozen option gives shoppers the famous curly fries when they don’t feel like hopping in the car to get them. “Arby’s curly fries [Arby’s Frozen Seasoned Curly Fries]. Don’t oven bake them,” one shopper suggests. “Air fry according to the directions on the bag. Or deep fry them, a small amount at a time, at 350° for 2 1/2 minutes. (If you don’t have a thermometer, 15 minutes on medium high heat [setting 7 on an electric stove] on the stove top in your largest Dutch Oven, or heat your electric skillet if you have one to 350°, you will know the oil is ready when the electric skillet indicator light turns off).”