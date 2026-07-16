4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Rib Tips, According to Diners

These BBQ chains serve smoky, tender rib tips that diners say are worth seeking out.

For BBQ lovers, especially those in the Midwest, rib tips are considered the ultimate delicacy. The meaty, cartilage-rich trimmings are cut from a full rack of spare ribs, usually, when preparing them St. Louis-style. They are incredibly tasty, with peak marbling, and can be prepped in a variety of ways, including smoking, grilling, or slow-baking at a low temperature until tender. They are also boneless for the most part, and instead are on pieces of softer, flexible cartilage. It’s hard to find them in a restaurant, but a handful of places do serve them. Here are 4 restaurant chains with the best rib tibs.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s serves up delicious Southside Rib Tips that are smoked, glazed, and tender, served with spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and Southside BBQ sauce. “Famous Dave’s was on point 🎯,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook. “Yesss love their rib tips,” another agreed.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers slow, hickory-smoked, tender rib tips that are frequently featured in specials, including “meal of the day” specials that locations will shared about on their social media pages. “LOVES ME SOME BBQ RIB TIPS,” a Facebooker commented on one of the posts.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que specializes in St. Louis-style ribs, so it’s no surprise that it does pork rib tips right. Diners praise them for their heavy hickory smoke, tender bite, and signature sweet-and-sticky Carolina BBQ sauce. “Take a look at how our Rib Tips are made 👉These are tender, succulent tips from the slab of St. Louis ribs. They are hand-rubbed and marinated with BBQ spice then smoked for 4-6 hours. Then, they are seasoned with Lucille’s own Rib Rub, brushed with our sweet & sticky Carolina Original BBQ sauce and finished on the grill,” the chain revealed in a social media post. “The best appetizer was the rib tips. Tasty, good flavor and for tips, quite a bit of meat,” a TripAdvisor shared. “I had the burnt ends and rib tips, very tasty,” another added.

Dreamland BBQ

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With ten locations across Alabama and Georgia, Dreamland BBQ’s rib tips have amassed a cult following. They are a unique, slow-cooked boneless delicacy, served as a savory appetizer with house-made chips (Tips & Chips), stuffed into a “Big Daddy” BBQ sandwich, or used in the Spicy Boneless Rib Wrap. These tips are finished with their famous hickory-wood smoked flavor and signature BBQ sauce