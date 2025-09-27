7 Best Seafood Platters at Chain Restaurants

When you’re craving seafood but want a little bit of everything, a really good seafood platter is the way to go. These big plates usually have a mix of fan-favorite items like fried fish, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops… There are so many variations and styles, from Cajun to East Coast and more. Usually served with a number of sides, these filling and delicious menu items are made to be shared. So where are the really good options, where the seafood is fresh and beautifully cooked? Here are seven seafood platters at chains you can’t go wrong with.

Red Lobster

Seafood lovers will appreciate Red Lobster‘s Ultimate Feast: A huge plate consisting of Maine lobster tail, snow crab, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and garlic shrimp scampi. Each order is served with a choice of two sides like baked potato and seasoned broccoli. There’s also the Admiral’s Feast, which includes Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s Broiled Seafood Platter is one to save for a special occasion: Each platter contains Salmon, Stuffed Shrimp and Lump Crab Cake Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a Deluxe Seafood Platter for those seeking a seafood variety. Each platter comes with two fish fillets, six shrimp, two seafood stuffed crab shells with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. There’s also a Supreme Sampler made with two pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, two Chicken Tenders, and six Butterfly Shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides and Hush Puppies.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a big Super Sampler Platter on the menu: Each platter contains one piece of Alaska pollock and all-white meat chicken, three crispy hand-battered and fried shrimp, and a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp.Each order comes with two sides and two hushpuppies. For a lighter option, there’s a Grilled Salmon & Shrimp Platter with one piece of grilled salmon and four grilled shrimp served on a bed of rice.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Customers love the Shrimper’s Heaven platter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Each platter contains Fried Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, Fries, Cocktail Sauce, Cajun Marmalade, and Tempura Sauce. There’s also Forrest’s Seafood Feast, which contains Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has three seafood platters on the menu: The Sampler Platter contains fried catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish and chicken tenderloin. The Seafood Platter contains two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. And the Pappadeaux Platter is the same as the Seafood Platter, but with the addition of extra fried shrimp & crawfish.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has a delicious Broiled Seafood Platter on the menu. Each platter contains lobster tail, crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, grilled shrimp all drizzled with lemon butter, with Jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables. There’s also an East Coast Platter which has crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, topped with lemon butter, fried fish fillet, popcorn shrimp with fries and coleslaw.