7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Freshest Seafood

Whether you love it drenched in butter and garlic, grilled, fried or raw, fresh seafood is delicious, but chains can be hit or miss when it comes to freshness and origin, which matters and diners are taking notice. If you’re craving fresh seafood, but don’t want to compromise on quality, here are seven restaurant chains known for serving the freshest seafood, according to customer reviews. From fine dining to low-key chains, these restaurants deliver and offer an overall unforgettable experience.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is an elegant and captivating atmosphere with exquisite serve and food. The high-end chain is renowned for its freshness and customers rave about the food. The restaurant is rated 4.9 on OpenTable and diners say Eddie V's Prime Seafood delivers every time. One wrote, "Consistently good food and excellent service. Best fresh oysters, love the sea bass and crab fried rice. Just some of my favorites." A second agreed and wrote, "Unbelievable food – we started with the ahi poke, which was a healthy size and fresh." Another shared, "The seafood platter was fresh and had some complementary sauces. The crab cake is the best I have had!! The service is always outstanding!!"

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

Known for its excellent service and quality food, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood is an unforgettable place to celebrate a special occasion and enjoy fresh fish. On OpenTable, one customer wrote, “Every dish was fresh, beautifully presented, and bursting with flavor. The pacing between courses was spot on, and our server made excellent recommendations that elevated the meal even more. We left full, happy, and already planning our next visit. Highly recommend!” Another shared, “We enjoyed a fantastic meal with fresh, flavorful seafood and perfectly cooked steaks.” A third diner shared, “We made an excellent decision to dine here, our server Rick was great, spaced out our 3 course meal in a timely fashion (not rushed, but not too long either) kept our wine poured and water glasses filled. Food was terrific, fresh & cooked to perfection.”

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is a fine-dining luxurious experience that serves only the best. One customer on OpenTable wrote, “This restaurant is one of the best in Beverly Hills, I’ve eaten there now 10 times. Everything is always delicious. Well made fresh. The service is fantastic. One of our favorite places you’ve got to try it. You won’t be disappointed.”Another shared, “Love Ocean prime! Consistently good. Fresh clean excellent food. Huge prawns, perfectly cooked ribeye steak and my favorite Cobb salad. professional and courteous service. Great atmosphere.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has been around since 2000 and is the ideal balance of upscale yet comfortable and has creative dishes that customers love. On Yelp, one diner wrote, “Decorum is beautiful the fish always fresh and the drinks are never watered down. They need peppermints.” Another shared, “The food is always fresh and delicious here at Bone Fish Grill.”

Seamore’s

Seamore’s serves wild caught seafood no more than 48 hours before it hits your plate. The small East coast chain prides itself on sustainable practices and works with farmers who abide by ethical and trustworthy ways. Seamore’s is a casual vibe and offers menu options that won’t break the bank.

One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Been here several times with family. Fresh seafood choices were abundant. Attentive and knowledgeable staff, reasonable service considering how packed it always is.”

Brown Bag Seafood Co.

Brown Bag Seafood Co. is a counter-service chain with locations in Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina. While it’s a super casual spot, the quality is top-notch. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Amazing food. So fresh. Quick delivery and great prices. I could eat here everyday. I’ve tried a lot.” Another shared, “I ordered through the mobile and saw that it was a bit pricey so I was already a bit weary of the quality of the food. It was definitely worth the amount, the fish tasted fresh and the salad underneath was delicious. I was able to pick up my order without any issue and the staff was attentive.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a small family-owned chain that serves high quality fresh seafood from Maine. One Yelp reviewer shared, “This is our favorite place for over 20 years. Fresh oysters and yummy deserts, excellent service.” Another wrote, “Pappadeaux Seafood is the closest New Orleans ambiance you can find in metro Phoenix. The food is fresh and there is pride in their presentation and service. Getting fresh seafood in the Valley of the Sun is not easy and Pappadeaux delivers a full range of seafood selections. My swordfish pictured below was well prepared and delicious.”