The 26 Best Seafood Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Dining out on the freshest seafood at a top-tier restaurant is an experience like no other. When you have skilled chefs preparing the highest quality fish, you can expect truly flavorful dishes that capture all the briny goodness of the ocean.

Whether you're in the mood for a comfy bowl of creamy clam chowder or an extravagant seafood tower, there's a table with a shiny lobster cracker and a tiny oyster fork waiting for you at any number of fine establishments nationwide.

From casual fish shacks to glittery palaces of aquatic indulgence, America boasts a wide range of incredible seafood destinations, making it hard to decide where to spend your hard-earned dollars for a great meal.

We spoke with professional chefs around the country. They shared that freshness, beautiful presentation, and hearty servings are what make the best seafood restaurants stand out. Ahead, find their picks for the best seafood restaurants in America.

Saltie Girl

With locations in Boston and Los Angeles, Saltie Girl has garnered many accolades over the years. Award-winning chef Erin Miller of Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Mass., is a big fan. "It is a true seafood bar, with an extensive list of tinned fish and seafood, as well as some of the freshest seafood in the city," says Miller. "The Day Boat Scallop with lime, avocado and caviar is masterful in balancing the complex flavor profiles while still letting the simplicity of the ingredient shine."

Avra

Greek restaurants are almost always a slam dunk when looking for great seafood, and Edward Hong, chef at Delmonico's in New York City, picked Avra as his favorite. "There are so many stand-out seafood restaurants, but one that I often recommend to family and friends when they are in town is Avra. The restaurant does such a nice job of delivering simple, yet refined seafood dishes that let each individual fish flavor and texture shine. It's a go-to for authentic Mediterranean seafood dishes that transport you to Greece." The restaurant has locations across the U.S., including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, with Dallas and Boston locations opening soon.

Matunuck Oyster Bar

This award-winning Rhode Island restaurant can have wait times stretching into hours—but it's worth it. "What I love about Matunuck is, it's always consistent and the prices are always fair," says Robert Sisca, executive chef at Banks Seafood & Steak in Boston. "Even when you see the price of lobster go up, they stay very competitive and keep the price down but never cheat on quality. From oysters and caviar to crudos to lobster rolls, always something great to enjoy." This reporter also strongly suggests trying the clam chowder (one of New England's best)— and making reservations.

Le Bernardin

One of the most heralded restaurants in New York City, French seafood restaurant Le Bernardin is naturally a chef favorite. "Le Bernardin, no contest!" raves Jeremy Blustein, executive chef of Mavericks in Montauk, N.Y. "Chef Eric Ripert tells a story in every dish and nothing is over thought. It's precious, but it has teeth. He wears the crown for a reason!"

Neptune Oyster Bar

This award-winning seafood restaurant in Boston is within walking distance of the bay, and has many fans in the industry. "The reason I love Neptune Oyster Bar is its unwavering commitment to fresh, high-quality seafood, which is evident in every dish," says Angelos Petropulos, executive chef and co-owner of Kosmos in Walpole, Mass. "Their extensive menu offers a perfect balance of classic and innovative seafood dishes, each prepared with meticulous attention to detail."

Paul Barker, owner of Pauli's in Boston (famous for its enormous lobster rolls), is also a fan. "For me, my favorite seafood restaurant is purely centered around lobster rolls," says Barker. "I think their Maine Lobster Roll, served hot or cold, with a caviar addition if you choose, is pretty awesome."

Cochon

New Orleans is arguably the best food city in the country, and Cajun restaurant Cochon (alongside sister restaurant Pêche) lives up to those high standards with incredible seafood.

Peyton White, executive chef of The Select in Charleston, S.C., praises the simple preparation, "They do a whole red snapper in a wood fired oven that has a marinade on it to die for. It doesn't have a unique plate up, just an extremely fresh fish that's made next to wood that gives it a unique flavor from the smoke."

Mermaid Inn

With multiple locations in New York City, Mermaid Inn has been a favorite for city residents craving a casual seafood fix. And that's why Christopher D'Amico, executive chef at NYC's newly opened Urban Cove Society & Kitchen, hits this spot. "Their clam chowder is the ultimate comfort food, brimming with plump clams, creamy broth, and just the right amount of smoky bacon," says D'Amico. "It's a casual spot where you can relax and savor classic seafood dishes that never disappoint."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grand Central Oyster Bar

A New York City classic, Grand Central Oyster Bar is located in Grand Central Station and is a must for visitors and locals alike. "Grand Central Oyster Bar is my go-to spot for seafood," says Isao Iijima, executive chef at NYC's Maki Kosaka. "I like the nostalgic decor and atmosphere. The oyster menu is always changing, so there's always something new to try—and the freshness of the food is always excellent."

Scales

Seafood connoisseurs know there's nowhere like Portland, Maine, for some of the freshest catch in the country. Chef Ryan Skeen from The Beehive in Boston calls Scales in Portland "one of the best seafood restaurants in the country, offering the best all-around menu and service." Skeen adds that he particularly enjoys the restaurant's "beautifully prepared fish dishes and the diverse selection of oysters, which are always impeccably fresh."

Seamark

With over 20 locations up and down the East Coast, Burtons Grill & Bar Culinary Director Eric LeBanc knows quite a bit about great dining. His favorite seafood restaurant is Boston's Seamark from veteran chef Michael Schlow. "The seared scallops are always fresh, cooked to perfection and paired perfectly with wild mushrooms, peas, pearl onion and a cauliflower purée with truffle." Le Banc adds, "If you're looking for a pro tip, ask about the speakeasy inside the restaurant called Old Wives Tale." You didn't read about it here!

A Salt & Battery

Like most of us, chefs at even the fanciest restaurants sometimes crave no-fuss meals. "My current favorite is A Salt & Battery. It's a no frills fish and chips shop," says Tony Inn, executive chef at Kin Gin in New York City. "It's not your full-scale, traditional seafood restaurant per se, but their crisp, lightly fried fish with malt vinegar rivals some of the best I've ever tasted!"

The Seafood Shanty

A best seafood list isn't complete without a few fish shacks out on Cape Cod. Rachel Sundet, chef and owner of Mamaleh's Delicatessen in Cambridge, Mass., shared her favorite: The Seafood Shanty in Bournedale. Says Sundet, "Their lobster roll is dreamy."

The Banks Seafood and Steak

You can find plenty of casual seafood restaurants in Boston, but for a celebratory meal, The Banks is the place you'll find steakhouse-level service and the freshest catch, says Puritan & Co. chef and owner Will Gilson. While he loves a spot on the water, Gilson says, "In the city of Boston, I love what Rob Sisca is doing at The Banks."

Hourly Oyster House

Located just steps from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., the Hourly has an incredible selection of east coast oysters, but it offers other tantalizing seafood as well. Trisha Pérez Kennealy, owner and culinary educator at Town Meeting Bistro in nearby Lexington, hits this spot for the octopus as well. "I could sit with friends for hours eating oysters from all over New England," says Kennealy. "The octopus is prepared with chorizo, chimichurri, and patatas bravas, combining some of my favorite flavors."

The District Fishwife

Fresh fish was at the top of every chef's list, and that's why chef Katarina Petonito picked The District Fishwife in Washington, D.C. "Their fish is always fresh, their dishes are simple and highlight the fish, fish tacos and poke equal chefs kiss," says Petonito, who oversees the menus at fellow D.C. restaurants The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, Meli, and The Wells.

Dune Brothers

This simple fish shack in Providence, R.I., with a focus on local catch, is a favorite of Kevin O'Donnell, chef and owner of Giusto and Mother Pizzeria in neighboring Newport. O'Donnell says Dune Brothers is cooking "simple but delicious New England style seafood dishes using super fresh seafood with a focus on local and underutilized species like scup and dogfish." He adds, "They have an insanely crispy fish sandwich, plus their specials are great."

Fish Restaurant

Fresh catch came up again and again in speaking with chefs, and Fish Restaurant in Sausalito, Calif., is another pro pick for that same reason. "Everything is super fresh and prepared in a simple, clean way," says Anthony Mangieri, chef and owner of New York's Una Pizza Napoletana and founder of supermarket brand Genio Della Pizza. "Plus always lots of local Marin County veggies on the menu. I always visit whenever I am in the Bay Area."

Bill's Oyster

Though barely one year old, Bill's Oyster in downtown Austin, Texas, is already a local favorite. Matthew Hyland, chef and culinary partner at Austin's Zoé Tong, describes it "the right mix of NYC, NoLa and Austin in the flavor profile and feel of the restaurant." Says Hyland, "The oysters are always perfectly shucked and ice cold like their martinis. We like to sneak out of service early and eat at the bar. Also, on the rare occasion we are looking to eat a burger, it has the best burger in Austin!"

Straight Wharf

This list wouldn't be complete without an island restaurant, and Straight Wharf on Nantucket ranks as another favorite of Puritan & Co.'s Gilson: "The best seafood that I have ever eaten while sitting down in a restaurant is Straight Wharf." Open for nearly 50 years, this waterfront restaurant focuses on fresh local ingredients and daily catch.

Fulton Fish Co.

Many chefs love a good raw bar, and Bryan Ogden, executive chef at Bourbon Steak New York, is no exception. "I'm a huge fan of Fulton Fish Co. at Pier 17. You can sit at the counter for a drink and snack on their fresh raw bar selections or sit down for a full seafood feast."

Hamido Seafood

New Yorkers know if you want a great meal at a good price, head to Queens. Akshay Bhardwaj, chef at Michelin-starred Junoon and Jazba, loves this BYOB spot. "My favorite seafood restaurant is Hamido Seafood in Astoria, Queens. It is an Egyptian seafood restaurant that has a variety of fresh fish on display that you point to and tell them how you want it cooked—baked, fried, grilled, etc."

Bookstore & Restaurant

Cape Cod is known across the country as a vacation spot and home of excellent seafood. Chef Chris Gagen of Baramor in Newton, Mass., recommends the Bookstore & Restaurant in Wellfleet, which he describes as as "authentic and inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements its menu of fresh, locally-sourced seafood." Gagen says he enjoys the "traditional New England fare, particularly the fried haddock, shrimp, and cod, always prepared to perfection."

La Mar Cocina Peruana

While fresh, creative dishes are a must, some restaurants also have an incredible location that creates the perfect ambiance. Pujan Sarkar, chef and co-owner of Tiya in San Francisco, says the to-go spot in his area is the Peruvian restaurant La Mar, which is located on the eastern shoreline of the city. "The chef picks outstanding spices, including aji chimichurri, which is a constant reminder of the creativity of its seafood creations," Sarkar says. "I dine there all the time with my family and am awed by its ambience, views, and the menu items, which have unique play blended with the spices."

Causeway Restaurant

After a beach day with his family, chef and owner Brian Poe of Boston's The Tip Tap Room heads to Causeway Restaurant in nearby Gloucester. "Nothing says a perfect summer beach day than a family morning at the beach and a sun-kissed midafternoon table full of old-school New England seafood dishes. My secret trick is to take my fried shrimp and dip them into the clam chowder."

Brown's Lobster Pound

With its a short strip of beaches sandwiched between Maine and Massachusetts, New Hampshire is no slouch when it comes to fresh seafood, "Brown's Lobster Pound in Seabrook, N.H., is my personal favorite," says Jason Carron, chef and owner at Post 1917 in Reading, Mass. "They have been serving the best traditional seafood for decades."

Izakaya Rintaro

Though not a dedicated seafood restaurant, per se, Izakaya Rintaro in San Francisco is an exceptionally good place to indulge in the ocean's bounty, according to Michael Rosenthal, chef de cuisine at La Société. "They have a wide range of West Coast seafood on full display on their menu such as an impressive sashimi platter or grilled collars," says Rosenthal. "Another standout is their Oden set: a variety of different fish cakes all made in house served in rich dashi broth. Fried soft shell crab or Dungeness crab udon are great seasonal appearances. And for the end of the meal, their minced tuna donburi with raw egg yolk is one of my top dishes in all of San Francisco."