10 Fast-Food Chains Where Prices Just Went Up Again

Fast-food chains were once a reliable source of cheap meals. These days, however, customers have grown more weary of the true value proposition these chains offer them. Despite value menus returning in full force, customers are also keenly aware that the cost of a burger and fries at their favorite chain costs more now than just a few years ago – and those prices keep increasing.

To many customers, fast-food chains are downright overpriced in 2025, and the number of chains where you can find a burger for under $5 is dwindling. If you've scratched your head recently and wondered if the following fast-food chains have increased prices yet again, your senses are not off.

McDonald's

Despite the new McValue Menu that launched at the start of this year, McDonald's continues to stretch consumers' dollars. A report from The Street showed an average price increase of 141% across several popular menu items from 2019 through 2024. The highest increase was a 215% bump in price on a Cheeseburger from $1 in 2019 to $3.15 in 2024. The fast food chain has tried to get ahead of the complaints of price hikes, but it seems consumers know best where their wallets are hurting more now than they were previously.

Popeyes

According to CNET, a 4-piece Chicken Dinner from Popeyes went up in price by 97% in the last decade. In dollar figures, that was an increase in cost from $7.00 in 2014 to $13.79 in 2024. This makes Popeyes the restaurant chain with the second-highest inflated prices in the last 10 years, following McDonald's.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't just take the data's word – consumers also notice the trend. A former Popeye's employee shared on Reddit their observation of how prices have changed in the last five years alone. They posted, "I started working at Popeyes in 2020. I vividly remember the chicken sandwich combo being $8.08; now it's $12. The eight-piece family meal was around $23, now it's close to $33?! The prices have gone up so much in such a short amount of time."

Taco Bell

A once-reliably cheaper meal if you were in the mood for tacos or burritos, Taco Bell has steadily risen in price over the years. While Value Meals are available, CNET reported a 100% increase in price on the signature Gordita Crunch from 2014 to 2024. The same can be said for the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, which went up in price by 132% in the same time period.

Taco Bell customers have a lot of thoughts about the recent price increases. One Redditor stated, "The $6 chalupa has been one of the biggest injustices in the country." Another customer has just about had it with the price increases, sharing on Reddit, "Prices went up and quality went down. I haven't had a properly made crunch wrap in years. Gave up. I'll make food at home."

Arby's

The other side of the fast food value coin is shrinkflation: the concept that prices remain the same or go up, while portion sizes diminish. Essentially, you're paying more for less product. Arby's faced a lawsuit in January 2025, with a customer claiming the fast-food chain phased out its kid-sized French fries and drink and made those containers the new small, subsequently making the small containers the new medium size, and so on. Without any adjustment in pricing, the lawsuit made the argument that consumers were paying more money for a smaller portion of food, i.e., charging medium prices for a small portion size.

Panera

According to a report by Spin Genie, Panera Bread saw a significant increase in price from 2014 to 2024. Specifically, the fast-casual chain saw an average price increase of 68% in the past decade. The chain's soups seemed inflation-proof, remaining the same in price, but other menu items did not fare as well. Panera's popular macaroni and cheese, for example, increased in price by 112% in the last 10 years.

Eagle-eyed customers have noticed other ways Panera has managed to beef up its profits in recent years. As one customer shared on Reddit, the online prices of Panera's menu items appeared to increase by 25% when switching from "in-cafe pick up" to "delivery." Another Redditor took to the internet to raise concerns about price increases to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, stating, "Panera Bread's unlimited coffee subscription used to cost $7.99 per month when it started in 2021. Four years later, they just announced their fourth price increase to $14.99. Obviously, I will be canceling."

Burger King

Burger King is no stranger to extreme price hikes. A study by MoneyGeek revealed that Burger King showed significant price increases in the last few years, including the price of a meal growing by 21% in 2021. Then, in 2022, CNET reported that Burger King's Chicken Fries were the number one inflated fast-food menu item, regardless of brand.

Customers have noticed more recent – and more frequent – price hikes. One consumer asked on Reddit if others noticed an increase in 2024, citing "most items went up 10 to 30 cents this week." Another Redditor responded, "It sounds hyperbolic, but a Whopper sandwich is going to be $10 very soon, and will be $12 shortly after that. Burger King, in addition to other fast food places, learned that people are willing to pay these prices."

Chick-fil-A

According to a study from The Street, five selected items at Chick-fil-A saw an average price increase of 80.1% from 2019 to 2024. Another Chick-fil-A menu item that has consumers worried about the long-term affordability of the chain is kids' meals. FinanceBuzz compared the price of kids' meals and found that, over the past decade, Chick-fil-A had the largest increase of 63%, double the national inflation rate. The popular eight-count chicken nugget box in New York City increased from $3.05 in 2019 to $5.99 in 2024, nearly doubling in price.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out was once known as a reliably low-cost fast food chain with a cult-like following thanks to its simple ordering system and not-so-secret menu items. That perception has shifted in recent years as menu items have risen in price by an average of 55%, according to The Street. Recent price increases extend to loopholes consumers discovered, like ordering individual slices of cheese and meat as a cost-saving measure versus ordering the secret menu item, The Flying Dutchman, which comes with just two meat patties topped with two cheese slices.

Consumers quickly point out that, despite any potential price increases, In-N-Out remains one of the more affordable meal options. One Redditor stated that In-N-Out is "Still the best deal in town." Others seemed more than okay with marginal price increases. Another Redditor added, "I'll take the 15 cent raise on burger and fries prices [at In-N-Out\ over the two to three dollar price raise for McDonald's and Burger King."

Jack in the Box

Depending on what your go-to order is at Jack in the Box, you could be seeing higher prices now than you did in recent years. The Street reported that the fast-food chain saw an average cost increase of 45% between 2019 and 2024. However, if you're a Jack in the Box's Two Tacos fan, you're in luck: that price has remained steady. Jack in the Box hopes that strategically keeping some menu prices the same, in combination with new value offers like the launch of last year's Jack's Munchies Under $4 Menu, will entice cost-sensitive customers to return.

Wendy's

After word got out about Wendy's plans to introduce dynamic pricing to menu items in 2024, the brand backed off and promised it wouldn't increase prices during popular times. However, CEO Kirk Tanner did not completely rule out the possibility of dynamic pricing, saying they still intend to test the technology out as early as 2025.

Consumers have been loud and clear about their disapproval of the dynamic pricing, with one Redditor stating, "Anyone that implements this is gonna lose my business." Another one expressed that dynamic pricing would be the final nail in the coffin, adding, "I now no longer consider myself a Wendy's customer anymore. Dynamic pricing is the opposite of what their founder would have stood for, so now I will find different places to eat." According to Newsweek, those consumer concerns are well-founded, as Wendy's showed the third-most inflated menu prices in 2024 with an average 50% price hike since 2015.