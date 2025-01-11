12 Value Menus That Will Keep Your Wallet Happy in 2025

Consumers are growing weary of the rising prices of restaurant food. In a recent study, fast-food chain Shake Shack was considered more overpriced than its competitors, signaling a growing perception that once-affordable options are now anything but that. Restaurant chains are taking a growing interest in reaffirming consumers' trust in them that affordable menu items are here to stay. McDonald's, for example, just launched its latest McValue menu, including $1 menu items when you make a purchase.

If the previous year was any indication, other restaurant chains will follow suit in continuing to provide financial value to their customers in 2025. Many of the following restaurant chains regularly offer items that only cost a few dollars, with several including meal options below $10 on their value menus. Some promotions only last for a limited time, so check with your nearest restaurant locations to confirm availability.

The next time you're out for lunch and shopping for a bargain, keep the following restaurant chains in mind. From $10 to just $1, restaurants are setting their sights on providing more value than ever to customers in 2025.

McDonald's

McDonald's has historically been associated with affordable meal deals despite a 55% jump in the price of its cheeseburgers since 2021. The Golden Arches wants to keep its low-cost label thanks to a whole new value menu launching in 2025. The menu, which launched January 7, includes the continuation of the popular $5 meal deals as well as buy one, add one for $1 offers. Local deals and in-app offers are also included on McDonald's latest value menu, which varies based on your nearest restaurant. Only time will tell how other restaurant chains respond to McDonald's latest move in 2025.

Subway

The sandwich chain, once known for a menu filled with $5 footlong sub deals, is once again looking to reclaim its reputation for affordable dining. With new snacks launching in 2024 costing $5 or less, like the Footlong Dipper and Cinnabon Footlong Churro, Subway has initiated some major changes that have gotten consumers' attention.

Subway kicked off 2025 with a new Meal of the Day promotion, offering a different sandwich combination with two cookies or a bag of chips and a fountain drink for $6.99 (6" sub) or $9.99 (12" sub). According to the press release, each day features a different sandwich, appealing to a variety of palates.

White Castle

White Castle is heading into 2025 with savings for its customers. Through mid-February, White Castle fans can enjoy any two Sloppy Joe Sliders, small fries, and a small soft drink for $5 plus tax. Members of White Castle's Craver Nation Rewards loyalty program also get the benefit of an exclusive free $5 Sloppy Joe Combo Upgrade. According to a press release, the upgrade includes a small Mac & Cheese Nibblers instead of small fries and a medium soft drink instead of a small.

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell has been known for decades to be a fan-favorite pit stop for an affordable meal, and that trend continues into 2025. With the launch of its newest Cravings Value Menu, customers can enjoy 10 items ranging in price from $1 to $3. Whether you're in the mood for a $1.19 Cheesy Roll-Up or a $1.99 Double-Stacked Taco, you can score lunch at Taco Bell with just a $5 bill in your pocket. Taco Bell is always experimenting with ways to help its customers find more value in its menu, like last summer's $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which offered a 55% savings over ordering items included in the box individually.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

The competition for the most affordable burger in town will continue in 2025 between McDonald's and Burger King. Last year, Burger King once again offered its $5 'Your Way Meal' as a way of enticing customers, including your choice of Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or bacon cheeseburger sandwiches plus four-piece chicken nuggets, french fries, and a soft drink. That promo was extended through the fall of 2024, signaling the chain's intention to continue to provide value to its customers.

Denny's

Denny's $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu has been a mainstay at the restaurant chain, providing customers with multiple affordable meal options. The value menu was upgraded in 2024, including adding a $10 category to give customers even more choices while still providing a solid financial value. Denny's fans can expect to find favorites like all-you-can-eat pancakes for $6 and the Super Slam with two buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns for $8.

Wendy's

Wendy's upped its breakfast game in 2024, introducing its first-ever breakfast burrito and a breakfast sandwich meal deal with Seasoned Potatoes starting at just $3. With a more affordable way to start your day, Wedny's has entered the chat with its low-cost breakfast options. In the summer of 2024, Wendy's also offered a Free Frosty deal that captivated customers, hopefully signaling similar promotions to launch in 2025 as well.

KFC

2024 was a big year for customers looking to save on their next meal at KFC. The fried chicken restaurant chain began offering multiple new ways to save, including a limited-time $10 Tuesdays promotion as well as a new value menu that featured a $4.99 Meal For One, which includes ​​two pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and a biscuit. If you have more people to feed, additional meal options are available like the Meal For Two and $20 Family Meal.

Chili's

Finding a meal at an affordable price isn't restricted to fast-food restaurant chains. Chili's, the sit-down restaurant chain known for its low-price margaritas and fan-favorite menu items like the Triple Dipper, announced an extension of its popular "3 For Me" meal last fall, which includes your choice of beverage, appetizer, and entree starting at $10.99. This offer was extended to lunch with the 3 For Lunch offer, available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Carl's Jr.

Fast-food chain Carl's Jr. launched its "More Bang, Less Buck" value menu in August 2024. The menu features 10 items priced at $4 or less, including the classics like a 6-piece Chicken Stars and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, along with new menu items like the Guacamole Jr. Burger. Under this promotion, customers can also turn any burger into a double for only 99 cents extra.

Sonic

The $1.99 Menu at Sonic underwent a few changes in 2024, providing value for customers in the new year. New items appearing on the menu as of last fall include two Queso Wraps, a Grilled Cheese Burger, a Soft Pretzel Twist, and Cream Slushes. Each of these items costs just $1.99 each, allowing customers to mix and match items without breaking the bank.

Taco John's

Mexican-inspired fast-food chain Taco John's was hard at work in 2024 to expand its value offerings to customers. Its ValuEST Menu received new items, including a Refried Bean Tostada for $2 and a Beefy Tostada for $3. Last August, Taco John's also launched a Buy One, Get One for $1 offer, including Meat & Potato Burrito, Super Burrito, Taco Bravo, or Churro, per USA Today.