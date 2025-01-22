8 Best Fast-Food Burgers Under $5

Fast-food chains, once seen as a reliable source of cheap meals, are now considered overpriced by many. Shake Shack takes home the gold in the eyes of price-conscious consumers, thanks partly to recent price hikes. However, Shake Shack is hardly alone in terms of growing frustration among consumers. Heading into 2025, it feels like your dollar is stretched even further every time you pull up to your favorite drive-thru.

Thankfully, there are bright spots if you're still looking to save on your next meal. Chains are launching new value menus with full force in 2025, with even more menu items costing only a few dollars. And when you're craving a juicy hamburger, there are several options you can enjoy for not much money at all. The following fast-food chains currently have at least one hamburger or cheeseburger option for under $5, providing even more value for families looking to score a deal.

Keep in mind that the following prices are for ordering a sandwich only. If you want to add french fries and a drink to make your burger a combo, you will likely exceed the $5 mark. However, if you start with an already-affordable sandwich, the combo will come in lower than other meal options.

In-N-Out Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per 1 Cheeseburger with Onion) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

A $5 bill is no longer sufficient if you're in the mood for the protein-heavy Double Double at In-N-Out. Once under five bucks, a Double Double by itself now comes in at $5.90, according to Hack the Menu. However, if you turn that double into a single, you're back in the under $5 threshold. Per Hack the Menu, a Cheeseburger from In-N-Out currently costs $4.10. That includes any customization you would want to throw in to create your ideal In-N-Out sandwich.

Culver's ButterBurger with Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1 ButterBurger Single with Cheese) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 24 g

It doesn't get more classic at Culver's than their iconic ButterBurger. Fortunately, according to Culver's Menus, the signature sandwich remains under $5, at $4.39 for a single. A classic ButterBurger is made with fresh, never-frozen beef and is made-to-order, meaning your patty won't touch the griddle until you order. Topped with Wisconsin cheese, it's a true Midwestern fast-food burger that is available at an affordable price.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic Drive Thru Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per 1 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,330 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 27 g

Most of the burgers at Sonic cost north of $5, including the signature SONIC Cheeseburger, just cracking the $5 ceiling at $5.09. According to Sonics Menu, if you're sticking to a strict budget, your best bet is to go for the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, which costs $2.99. There are deals to be had, like Half-Price Cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5:00 p.m. on the Sonic app, or its Two for $7 deal, where you can mix and match cheeseburgers and other sandwiches for $7, bringing the per-item cost down to $3.50.

McDonald's Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per 1 Double Cheeseburger) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 25 g

Once considered by many to be the most affordable fast-food chain around, McDonald's has built a reputation lately for high prices. McDonald's iconic Big Mac sandwich now costs $5.99, but you can still find burgers under the Golden Arches for under $5. Specifically, the Double Cheeseburger–two beef patties layered with pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese slices–costs $3.99, according to Hack the Menu.

Jack in the Box Sourdough Jack

Nutrition (Per 1 Sourdough Jack) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,450 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 35 g

If you want to try something less conventional than your typical fast-food hamburger, you can do so at Jack in the Box for under $5. Its Sourdough Jack, made with 100% beef, hickory-smoked bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, mayo, and ketchup on toasted sourdough bread, costs $4.79 by itself, per Hack the Menu. A similar variation, Sourdough Cheesesteak Melt, is also under $5, priced at $4.49 for the sandwich.

Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per 1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 18 g

Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger continues to be a solid value fast-food sandwich, coming in at $2.99 per Hack the Menu. This value burger comes with fresh beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. You can even tack on a Jr. Classic Frosty for $1.19 and still come in under $5 before tax.

Whataburger Double Meat Whataburger Jr.

Nutrition (Per 1 Double Meat Whataburger Jr.) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 23 g

Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger is known for its tasty burgers and a breakfast menu that even chefs enjoy. For a safe bet that your sandwich at Whataburger comes in at under $5, go for the Double Meat Whataburger Jr. According to Hack the Menu, it comes in at just $3.20. Other more affordable options are available, including the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger, which barely qualifies for the under-$5 threshold at $4.90.

Five Guys Little Hamburger

Nutrition information is unavailable.

It may be hard to believe Five Guys has a burger for under $5. After all, it's one of the fast-food chains notorious for the consumer sentiment of being over-priced. But for $4.59, according to Hack the Menu, you can get yourself a Little Hamburger. If you want cheese, that will cost you: a Little Cheeseburger costs $5.29. However, all other toppings are available at no extra cost, and Five Guys notes on its website that you can "add as many toppings as you want." If Five Guys is the only fast-food chain around and you have a $5 bill on you, there is a sandwich option, so long as you're fine skipping the cheese.