7 Fast-Food Chains Launching Big Deals Right Now

This has been a challenging year for all restaurants, including fast food establishments. Due to a variety of factors, consumers aren’t spending as much of their income eating out as usual. In general, prices of everything, including burgers, fries, and milkshakes, have gone up, while many people are experiencing a decline in income. To lure customers back in, fast food chains are offering some pretty major deals this summer. Here are seven fast-food chains launching great deals that you should take advantage of.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is starting the summer off by giving away free donuts. National Donut Day is on June 6, and the chain is offering a free donut with any beverage purchase. They are also launching a collaborative collection with cult lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane, inspired by donuts. Another great deal to take advantage of all summer long? $3 Refreshers, including the brand-new Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher. “The vibrant drink is a fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange, and passion fruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water—a sparkling, sweet sip that’s ready to kick off summer,” they recently revealed.

Burger King

Burger King is offering so many great deals throughout June for Royal Perks members:

BOGO Impossible Whopper (6/1-6/30)

Burger King Birthday (6/1): In honor of BK’s 71st birthday, Royal Perks members can get a free Whopper with a purchase over $3

National Cheese Day (6/4): Royal Perks members can claim a free Mozzarella Fries (4 pc.) with the purchase of $1

Father’s Day (6/15): Royal Perks members can gift dad a BOGO Whopper all day long.

National Onion Ring Day (6/22): On June 22, Royal Perks members can redeem a free any size Onion Rings.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s kicked off 100 Days of Savings, offering great deals all summer long, primarily through the app. For example, starting June 7, customers get a $1 Dave’s Single with any purchase every Saturday through July 26. The campaign is in response to “changing consumer behavior,” Kirk Tanner, the company’s CEO, recently said. “We have every right to win the consumer, win in the marketplace, feel really good about our 100 Days of [Savings] program, and I think it reflects the balanced approach of getting after the customer and solving consumer issues and opportunities,” Tanner said.

Arby’s

Now through June 8, get any size fries at Arby's for just $1 with any purchase in honor of National Ketchup Day. Also, if you sign up for text messages via Arby's Rewards on the app, get a free sandwich and other great offers. And, for a limited tim, get two ham melts for just $7.

Carl’s Jr.

There are lots of good deals going on at Carl’s Jr. Get half-priced shakes, drinks, and sides at Carl’s Jr. every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. Also, if you are a late-night eater, take advantage of the $5.99 Build Your Own Bag (BYOB) every day between 8 p.m. and close. It comes with a 4-piece Chicken Stars and your choice of a main (a Single Cheeseburger, Single California Classic Cheeseburger, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Single Jalapeno burger), and a side, including a small Natural Cut Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries, Fried Zucchini, or Chocolate Cake.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering lots of deals this summer as part of their Summer of Extras program. The chain is giving away 130,000 free burritos, 10,000 every week, from June 1 to August 31. One rewards member in every state and Washington, D.C. will win a year’s worth of free burritos. “‘Summer of Extras’ kicks off our most rewarding summer ever through a gamified experience that rewards and recognizes our top guests with exceptional value and visibility into how their fandom and frequency ranks amongst fellow members,” said Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer. “Visiting more this summer can enable members to earn free Chipotle faster.” Learn more about the month of savings here.

Popeyes

Popeyes Rewards members can get a 12-piece of (bone-in or boneless) wings for $12 when you order online or in-app through June 13. And, starting on June 2, Popeyes is launching $3.99 Popeyes Chicken Wraps, 9-inch flavor-packed wraps featuring Popeyes iconic hand-breaded and battered, chicken tenders with crispy lettuce, shredded cheese, and crunchy pickles wrapped into a soft, warm tortilla, inspired by the flavor of the iconic biscuit.