7 Fast-Food Chains That Brew the Best Coffee

If you’re craving your daily fix of coffee but don’t have time to head to your favorite café, you can actually grab a quality cup at a nearby drive-thru. Many fast-food chains brew an impressive java that customers rave about. Whether you’re on the go or just not in the mood to splurge on a fancy latte, these spots are serving coffee that rivals more expensive options. Here are 7 fast-food chains that serve surprisingly great coffee according to customers and coffee lovers alike.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s might be known for their burgers and fries, but their coffee earns high praises as well. One customer on Reddit wrote, “McDonald’s Classic Cold Coffee and Iced Coffee are good!! I was pleasantly surprised when I had the first sip of it (and as happy as a kid for the rest of the evening, as I finally found a good coffee).” Another wrote, “McD has really good coffee. Both hot and cold. I always seek a McD outlet rather than a Starbucks or Costa when I’m in a mall.”

Dunkin’

Known for their iconic donuts and breakfast options, Dunkin’ also delivers your dose of caffeine with everything from black coffee to fun and seasonal flavors. A Redditor shared, “​​The best iced coffee flavor combo at Dunkin is caramel swirls and coconut shots with cream. Omg, so good and I don’t even like coconut. Butter pecan tastes good with blueberry and not toasted almond.” A second revealed their go-to is “Medium iced 2 cream, 2 mocha, 1 pistachio, NO SUGAR. thank me later 🥰🥰 (even better with oat milk but you need extra-extra to get the best consistency, and that’s $$ unless you’re a crew member lol)”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is now the most popular fast food chain, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index study. While customers flock to the fast-growing chain for the chicken, the coffee is shockingly good too. Chick-fil-A recently introduced large iced-coffee and fans couldn’t be more excited. On Reddit one person wrote, “I love CFA’s iced coffee!” Another person enthusiastically wrote, “Good news!! This coffee was my ultimate hangover cure in college.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s might not be the first place you think of for coffee, but according to customers, it’s “fire,”A Redditor wrote, “Had no idea the iced coffee was this fire. Definitely will be buying again.”Another shared, “Their Frosty-ccinos are so slept on I swear,” with someone commenting, “Just tried one for the first time the other day. So fire.”

Burger King

Burger King serves iced and hot coffee with 100% Arabica beans and offers a variety of flavors customers love. One Redditor wrote, "Iced salted caramel!! The best hahaha." In a separate Reddit thread, the original poster shared a photo BK's coffee and wrote, "Burger King's Brewed Coffee (good and affordable!)"

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is beloved for their old school vibe and unique menu items, but they also brew up good coffee, according to one Redditor. In a thread about Burger King’s coffee, one person shared they didn’t care for BK, but said, “Sonic has great coffee (if you have a Sonic near you)”

Hardee’s

Known for their juicy, hearty burgers and Southern-inspired comfort food, Hardee’s has an underrated breakfast menu that includes coffee. One customer wrote, “Hardee’s has the best coffee of any fat food place. And it’s not even close. Only other place that can compete is Wawa, but I have to get out of the car. I’m so pissed that Hardee’s got rid of the pork chop and gravy biscuit, but their coffee is still #1.”