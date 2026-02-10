5 Chain Fast-Food Restaurants With the Thickest Roast Beef Sandwiches

These fast-food chains are serving roast beef sandwiches piled high with thick slices.

Roast beef sandwiches remain a highly popular menu item for those who want something special at the drive-thru. Usually made with delicious slow-cooked beef, these sandwiches come packed with additions like cheese, vegetables, pickles and mustard, making them a hearty alternative to the usual burger/chicken sandwich options. But which fast-food chains really pack in that meat? Here are five fast-food restaurants offering thick and juicy roast beef sandwiches.

Lion’s Choice

The Lion’s Choice chain is famous for its beautiful sandwiches, like the Famous Roast Beef (famous, slow-roasted beef, shaved thin and served fresh with a dash of our secret seasoning on a signature toasted bun). The Remix is another great choice, loaded with 4 oz. of famous beef, topped with Swiss cheese, “drowned” in garlic aioli and piled as high as you like it on Texas toast.

Roy Rogers Restaurants

The Roast Beef Sandwich at Roy Rogers Restaurants is made from slow-roasted, top (Inside) round USDA choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Gotta love the fixing bar to top your sandwich with your favorite toppings and sauces. Topped mine with some onion and a mixture of their BBQ and horseradish sauce,” one fan said.

Arby’s

Arby’s Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar (roast beef, Cheddar cheese sauce, and zesty Red Ranch on a toasted onion roll) is still on the best fast-food sandwiches you can get. “I mean, fast food is by its very nature not Good Food,” one fan said. “But in the pantheon of fast food restaurants, Arby’s is above average. Curly fries? Smoked brisket? Plain old roast beef slathered in Arby’s and Horsie sauce?” Another agreed, saying, “It’s one of, if not best fast food out there. Has the best protein/calorie ratio, some great deals, and always debuts new menu items.”

Jersey Mike’s

The Roast Beef and Provolone sub at Jersey Mike’s is a fan-favorite sandwich loaded with all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of freshly sliced provolone—simple yet delicious. The Cancro Special is also excellent, with all-natural oven roasted top rounds and provolone with a layer of pepperoni.

Rax Roast Beef

Rax Roast Beef is still offering up delicious roast beef sandwiches, albeit on a much smaller scale than during its 80s heyday. "What year is this? I heard that this Rax had opened and I was near so drove over to see for myself. Currently it is drive thru only. I had a BBC (bacon Beef and cheese). That was my go to sandwich back in the 1980's. Still tasted the same!" one excited diner said about the New Carlisle, OH location.