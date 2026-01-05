5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Chili Cheese Fries

Fans say these fast-food chains serve the most irresistible chili cheese fries.

One of the best reasons to go to a fast food burger joint is for the salty, fresh fries that come with it. Why not blend the two together? When the restaurant has good chili, you can turn the side of fries into the main course. Certain restaurants are particularly known for their chili cheese fries, more so than others, and fans aren’t shy when it comes to voicing their opinion about their favorite. Here are five chains that diners say have the tastiest chili cheese fries.

Checkers

Checkers is a strong contender in the game, bringing delicious chili cheese fries, either with chili or bacon, to the table. Loading it up with protein makes the fries a meal on itself and diners are certainly a fan of the chain. “Checkers should be pretty high on this list. One of the best base fry enhanced with cheese and bacon or chili is a winner,” a commenter said.

Freddy’s

Freddy’s came up multiple times in the conversation about good chili cheese fries. “What about Freddy’s chili fries,” someone said. Another followed up with “seconded on freddy’s chili cheese fries!! those should be #1 on this list.” On another thread, someone said “I used to ask them to sub the “cheez sauce” for their shredded Monterey/cheddar. It melts so nicely with the hot chili. Delightful,” another Reddit user said on a thread about the chain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

The Waffle House has a cult following for a reason, with so many fans of the chain throughout the south. Their comforting chili cheese fries are yet another delicious option on the menu. “Personally, I think #1 is Waffle House hash browns scattered well, smothered [and] covered topped. For the northerners, that’s cooked until crispy, add sauteed onions, american cheese, and chili,” a commenter said.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is well known for their famous chili, and customers love pouring it all over their fries or baked potato with cheese. “They were definitely some of the best looking (and tasting) ones I’ve gotten. I do find that the chili cheese fries tend to be more consistent than the Baconator fries,” a Reddit commenter said on a thread about Wendy’s loaded fries. “My favourite thing to get,” another said.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is another chain that came up in the conversation of best chili cheese fries. Diners are a big fan of the chain. “We visited my brother in law in California about five years ago and ate there. I still think about their chilli fries – they are that good,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Wienerschnitzel.