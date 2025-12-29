5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Chili Cheeseburgers

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the best chili cheeseburgers.

A chili cheeseburger is not the most delicate of fast-food options but it’s certainly hearty, delicious, and satisfying on days when a regular burger simply won’t cut it. The combination of burger patties with chili is not just extra protein, but a truly indulgent comfort food that’s perfect when you’re extra hungry (or just craving chili!). Not many restaurants offer this special burger but a few get it right every time. Here are five fast food chains with the best chili cheeseburgers, according to fans.

Wienerschnitzel

The Chili Cheeseburger at Wienerschnitzel is a 100% USDA all-beef hamburger patty grilled to perfection, topped with Wienerschnitzel’s world famous Chili sauce and a slice of American cheese served on a toasted bun. “I decided to go with the chili burger. It was a small burger and the chili was good. After all, they use a secret recipe to make it,” one diner said.

The Hat

Diners love the Chiliburger at The Hat. “My first time here and I got a chili burger. It was so fresh and delicious, I can’t wait to go back,” one happy customer said. “Had a chili burger. Nom nom. Was different than other chili burgers in that it had tomato onion ketchup and mustard AND chili. Was skeptical but I liked it!” another commented.

Original Tommy’s

West Coast chain Original Tommy’s has several chili cheeseburger options on the menu, including the Quarter Pound Chili Cheeseburger. “My first visit and definitely not my last! The chili was absolutely delicious, the taste was scrumptious on the fries and burger!” one diner raved.

Ward’s

Mississippi-based fast-food chain Ward’s has a burger on the menu called the Big One w/Chili & Cheese (and a Lil’ One w/Chili & Cheese for those who prefer a lighter bite). “I LOVE Ward’s. They are SOOO delicious. They have the BEST chili burgers I’ve ever tasted! The best part that I love is the sauce that is added onto the burger. Truly magnificent!” one fan shared.

Cook Out

Cook Out gives diners the option to make their cheeseburger "Cook Out Style", which means adding homemade chili, slaw, mustard, and onion. "Love this place for drive through. The cheeseburger "Cook out style" is delicious. Just like being back home in North Carolina," one fan said.