9 Fast-Food French Fries Ranked by Flavor and Crunch

French fries are a highly debated topic amongst fast food lovers. After all, most chains have a trademark style fry, ranging from waffle to shoestring, which can be a personal preference. However, every fry eater can agree on two things: French fries must taste good and be crispy enough. To determine the most-liked fast food French fries, we dove into multiple Reddit threads to discover which chains they truly love and those they loathe. To make sense of the chaos, we used a three-part ranking system based on frequency of mentions, passion level, and specific praise for flavor and crunch. With that in mind, here are the most talked-about fast-food fries, ranked from worst to best.

In-N-Out’s Underdone Fries Were Roasted

In-N-Out is famous for cooking up some of the most beloved hamburgers in the country. However, even die-hard fans of the California-based chain aren’t super psyched about the French fries. “In N Out tastes like cardboard,” wrote one Redditor on r/fastfood. Another took it further, calling them “borderline inedible… starchy rubbery mess.” A third chimed in, “After about three fries, I was done for life.” However, some people love them. “In n out has the best fries, i will die on this hill,” writes one fan.

Burger King Fries Got a Nostalgia Pass, But Not Much Else

Burger King has changed their French fries recipe over the years, frustrating fans, who maintain they aren’t as tasty or crispy as they used to be. Also, people complained about consistency. “I miss the Burger King fries from the 90s,” said u/SirNortonOfNoFux. One user said they’re only good “1 out of 500 times.”

Wendy’s Fries Were Called “Basically Unedible”

Some Redditors claim Wendy’s “upped their game,” with their revamped fries, while others were ruthless. “Wendy’s fries are basically unedible,” wrote u/Loose_Ad1443, while another, Peacefulworldholeful, said, “They used to be my number one before they started playing themselves.”

Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries Need to Be Fresh to Work

Chick-fil-A’s fries are highly controversial with Redditors. “They’re usually limp,” commented one person. “The first time I went to a Chick-fil-A I thought I just got a bad one off and got another a few months later Nope. Aggressively mediocre. Flavor is good but the two I got had basically no crisp,” another says.

Freddy’s Is Amassing a Cult-Following for Fries

If you come across a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, be sure to get a side of fries. “My favorite fries are from Freddy’s,” one Redditor exclaimed. “Omg these are the absolute best fries! Too bad Freddy’s isn’t everywhere,” another added. “No joke, my fiancée lives in Germany and every time I go to see her I need to bring her bottles of fry sauce and their seasoning,” a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes Fries Get Cajun Points When Hot

Chicken isn’t the only menu item Popeyes fries up well. “When it’s hot and fresh, Popeyes have great seasoning on their fries,” wrote jokekiller94. “They have the best fries and chicken sandwich,” another Redditor agrees.

Arby’s Curly Fries Are So Good, They Sell Them at the Grocery Store

Redditors love Arby’s, which are so good that they sell them in the grocery store’s freezer section. One thing that stands out about them, aside from the fact that they are curly and crispy? People love the seasoning. “Arby’s is literally known for having great fries,” one person writes.

McDonald’s Got Love—But Only Within 10 Minutes

Most people agree that nothing beats McDonald’s old-school fries from decades ago. However, the tasty but straightforward fries are still among the best on the market. “McDonald’s fries within the first 10 minutes are actually the most perfect food ever created,” wrote u/Peydey. But once cold, “they belong in a dumpster.”

Rally’s (aka Checkers) Took the Crown for Flavor and Crunch

Fast food lovers were most excited about Rally’s, aka Checkers, French fries. “Rally’s is by far the best fry out there,” declared u/markca. “That ain’t wrong,” added another, praising the Cajun-seasoned crunch. Multiple Redditors agreed: “Checkers/Arby’s are the only fries that matter.”