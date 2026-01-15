5 Fast-Food Sandwiches That Are Packed With Real Sliced Meat

These fast-food sandwiches stand out for using real, freshly sliced meat—not processed deli.

When it comes to sandwiches and subs, chains are famous for using processed meat. Why? Processed meat is not only cheaper but also has a longer shelf life. Unfortunately, it isn’t as good for you as real, sliced meat. There are a handful of chains that go the extra mile and use actual meat. Here are 5 fast-food sandwiches packed with real sliced meat.

Jersey Mike’s Roast Beef

Out of all the sub chains, Jersey Mike’s has the best reputation for fresh-sliced deli meat. According to the Certified Angus Beef brand, the roast beef is actual, well, roast beef, “cooked and sliced daily, right in the store and in front of customers. And to ensure the best taste and quality, Jersey Mike’s serves the Certified Angus Beef ® brand,” they write.

Firehouse Subs Brisket

Firehouse Meats offers slow-smoked meats such as brisket and turkey, indicating a less-processed approach. The brisket is hickory-smoked for at least 10 hours, and the sandwich features tender slices of smoked brisket, melted cheddar, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise.

Potbelly Roast Beef

Over at Potbelly, the Angus roast beef is the star. "Worked at potbelly for almost three years and the roast beef is my favorite," a former employee shared on Reddit. "Hadn't had this in about 4 years and it was sooooo good," another added.

Mendocino Farms Turkey Avo Salsa Verde

Mendocino Farms is an upscale chain that is praised for fresh, quality ingredients and real roasted meats. “We source each ingredient with care from farmers and food artisans who share our elevated standards for quality—working locally with our neighbors when possible. Those high standards include no added hormones, artificial sweeteners, food dyes, or artificial flavors and a commitment to environmental and social responsibility,” the brand says. The Turkey Avo Salsa Verde is made with real, roasted turkey, smashed avocado, melted smoked gouda, cotija, Mama Lil’s sweet hot peppers, jalapeño salsa aioli, tomatoes, shredded romaine, red onions, on panini-pressed sourdough served with a side of jalapeño salsa verde.

Capriotti’s “Bobbie” Turkey Sub

Capitotti’s is another chain that offers subs with house-roasted, hand-sliced, or pulled meat, including turkey. The Bobbie is the chain’s most famous sub, stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo – like Thanksgiving on a bun. You can also order the simple Homemade Turkey (turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, mayo or the “Classic Club” (turkey, bacon, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo).