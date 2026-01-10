5 Best Chain Restaurants for Old-School Meat Dinners, According to Chefs

These restaurant chains still serve classic meat dinners with big flavors and homestyle comfort.

Old-school meat dinners never go out of style. We’re talking hearty portions, simple seasoning, rich gravies and plates that feel familiar the moment they hit the table. While independent diners and family restaurants often get the spotlight, some chain restaurants continue to do these classic meat dinners right, earning praise from chefs who appreciate consistency and comfort. From slow-roasted favorites to homestyle staples, these five restaurants serve old-school meat dinners that still deliver, according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks.

The Beefmastor Inn

Located in Wilson, NC, The Beefmaster Inn is known for its buzz-worthy steaks, which Chef Corrie says are worth the trip.

“There is no menu; just three questions: how big of a steak do you want, how well done do you want it, and do you want their famous steamed onions?,” he explains. “The old-fashioned, cozy setting has wood paneling, and the meal includes baked potatoes, salad, and Texas toast with butter.” He adds, “Both locals and tourists love this place because it serves high-quality steak at reasonable prices. However, be ready to wait in the parking lot instead of making reservations.”

Cotoletta

Cotoletta is an Italian restaurant in Miami that’s one-of-a-kind because it only serves one item–Cotoletta all Milanese, a classic Italian dish from Milan that features a breaded, pan-fried veal cutlet. It’s considered one of the most traditional meat dishes in Italian cuisine. It’s a perfect yet straightforward menu designed for two people and reservations are a must.

“This plate-sized, golden-fried veal cutlet has a crispy outside and a soft inside,” says Chef Corrie. “The dish is served with various sides you can choose from, like pasta, fries, or salad and it also comes with arancini balls and tomatoes with mozzarella,” he explains.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar is a small chain with locations in the U.S. and Canada, beloved for its classic, high-quality steaks served in a polished yet approachable setting, along with impeccable customer service.

“Prime rib is The Keg’s Prime Rib signature dish that’s slow-roasted to perfection and comes with classic sides like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and a rich au jus,” says Chef Corrie. “This makes it the perfect old-fashioned meal.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a wide-ranging menu, but its Chicken Madeira is a classic comfort food that evokes old-school meat-and-potatoes vibes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“It has a soft chicken breast with a rich mushroom and Madeira wine sauce on top, along with mashed potatoes and asparagus,” Chef Corrie explains. “The mix of flavors is comforting and reminds you of home.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is the place to go for Southern-inspired, homemade meals, so, of course, the popular chain made it on the list.

“They serve dishes like Sunday Homestyle Chicken, Roast Beef with Gravy, Chicken N’ Dumplins and more that diners can’t get enough of,” says Chef Corrie. “Their signature dishes come with conventional sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread, and green beans. This gives them that home-cooked feel that makes people want to come back for more.”