 Skip to content

5 Best Chain Restaurants for Old-School Meat Dinners, According to Chefs

Fact-Checked
These restaurant chains still serve classic meat dinners with big flavors and homestyle comfort.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
January 10, 2026

Old-school meat dinners never go out of style. We’re talking hearty portions, simple seasoning, rich gravies and plates that feel familiar the moment they hit the table. While independent diners and family restaurants often get the spotlight, some chain restaurants continue to do these classic meat dinners right, earning praise from chefs who appreciate consistency and comfort. From slow-roasted favorites to homestyle staples, these five restaurants serve old-school meat dinners that still deliver, according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks.

The Beefmastor Inn

The Beefmastor Inn
The Beefmastor Inn/Facebook

Located in Wilson, NC, The Beefmaster Inn is known for its buzz-worthy steaks, which Chef Corrie says are worth the trip.

“There is no menu; just three questions: how big of a steak do you want, how well done do you want it, and do you want their famous steamed onions?,” he explains. “The old-fashioned, cozy setting has wood paneling, and the meal includes baked potatoes, salad, and Texas toast with butter.” He adds, “Both locals and tourists love this place because it serves high-quality steak at reasonable prices. However, be ready to wait in the parking lot instead of making reservations.”

Cotoletta

Cotoletta Miami
cotoletta.miami/Instagram

Cotoletta is an Italian restaurant in Miami that’s one-of-a-kind because it only serves one item–Cotoletta all Milanese, a classic Italian dish from Milan that features a breaded, pan-fried veal cutlet. It’s considered one of the most traditional meat dishes in Italian cuisine.  It’s a perfect yet straightforward menu designed for two people and reservations are a must.

“This plate-sized, golden-fried veal cutlet has a crispy outside and a soft inside,” says Chef Corrie. “The dish is served with various sides you can choose from, like pasta, fries, or salad and it also comes with arancini balls and tomatoes with mozzarella,” he explains.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar Prime Rib
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar is a small chain with locations in the U.S. and Canada, beloved for its classic, high-quality steaks served in a polished yet approachable setting, along with impeccable customer service.

“Prime rib is The Keg’s Prime Rib signature dish that’s slow-roasted to perfection and comes with classic sides like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and a rich au jus,” says Chef Corrie. “This makes it the perfect old-fashioned meal.”

The Cheesecake Factory

cheesecake factory's chicken madeira with asparagus, mushroom madeira sauce, and a side of mashed potatoes
The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a wide-ranging menu, but its Chicken Madeira is a classic comfort food that evokes old-school meat-and-potatoes vibes.

“It has a soft chicken breast with a rich mushroom and Madeira wine sauce on top, along with mashed potatoes and asparagus,” Chef Corrie explains. “The mix of flavors is comforting and reminds you of home.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Chicken N' Dumplins
Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is the place to go for Southern-inspired, homemade meals, so, of course, the popular chain made it on the list.

“They serve dishes like Sunday Homestyle Chicken, Roast Beef with Gravy, Chicken N’ Dumplins and more that diners can’t get enough of,” says Chef Corrie. “Their signature dishes come with conventional sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread, and green beans. This gives them that home-cooked feel that makes people want to come back for more.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family