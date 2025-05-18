7 Fast-Food Orders Workers Say They'd Never Eat Themselves

Fast-food workers have seen it all, quite literally. They know often the ice machines are cleaned (not nearly as often as you'd think in many places), which chains are the cleanest, and of course, they see how the sausage is made. This behind-the-scenes information is absolute gold online, where workers can anonymously discuss which specific menu items they love, and also what they would absolutely never order themselves. So what do these employees wish people knew about what's happening behind the counter? Here are seven items fast-food workers admit they avoid completely.

Little Caesars Thin Crust

One worker warned against the Little Caesars thin crust pizzas. "At Little Caesars, normal crust is made in store. Make our own dough and everything. But if you order a thin crust, you get a premade crust that may have been sitting in an open cardboard box for days to weeks," one Redditor shared.

Chick-fil-A Fountain Drink

Chick-fil-A drinks are not worth the money, one worker says. "Chick fil a worker – I would honestly say the food is pretty safe, it's all made back there minus the soups," one Redditor said. "However the drinks on the other hand, it's financially smarter to just go to the gas station and get yourself a fountain drink than pay $2 for a large coke that is half the size of a large at McDonald's."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is another no-no for one worker. "Taco Bell – particularly the Mexican Pizza but anything fried that has a hold time longer than a couple hours (chips, twists, corn shells). Chances are they're being held waaay longer than the 8-24 hour hold time and will taste chemically or rancid," one employee said.

Wingspot Wings

One Wingstop worker will never eat wings during big events. "Chicken wings at Wingstop during Super Bowl season," one Redditor shared. "Owner had all his stores precook 20 cases of chicken wings the day before we sold them They looked like dog chew toys and smelled like bad."

McDonald's Filet O' Fish

One former McDonald's worker warns against the Filet O' Fish based on their own experience. "I worked at McDonald's in high school, other than the ice machine, don't get a Filet O' Fish," one Redditor said. They would make them all at about 11am, and then they just sit in a warmer for the rest of the day. Unless you order one right at 11am, your Filet O' Fish has been just sitting in warm bacteria all day."

Taco Bell Coffee

Coffee snobs might want to avoid Taco Bell's coffee, one employee says. "Taco Bell worker here. The coffee comes from a concentrate," one Redditor said. "They used to make it one cup at a time with a Keurig type machine, but they switched it about a year ago. The concentrate is mixed with hot or cold water and put into stainless steel jugs, which are left by the soda machine. I know that not everyone will be bothered by that, but there are some who would be."

McDonald's Hot 'n Spicy McChicken

One McDonald's employee says they avoid the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken. "The hot and spicy McChicken," they shared. "Typically those patties are sitting back there for hours before they sell. If you must have one, make sure you ask for it freshly cooked. Same with the hot and spicy nuggets if they are still available near you. I once cooked the first batch of them for the 1030am change over to the lunch menu, those same nuggets were still there, hadn't sold a one, when I left at 6pm."