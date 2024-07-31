10 Best High-Protein Taco Bell Orders, According to a Dietitian

Swearing off fast food in pursuit of a healthy diet may work for some, but for the rest of us, fitting fast food into a healthy diet is a much more sustainable option. Finding healthier choices at your favorite fast food restaurants is easier now than ever, and thankfully, places like Taco Bell offer healthy items on their menu—especially if you're looking for meals that are high in protein.

Looking beyond the piles of tortillas, fried chips, and layers of cheese, you can find high-protein options at Taco Bell, some of which even contain a handful of fresh ingredients. With options like roasted or grilled chicken, steak, ground beef, and beans, choosing the right meals at Taco Bell could help support your protein goals despite being "fast food." Why might some people want to eat more protein at their meals? High protein diets increase hormones like glucagon-like peptide-1 and cholecystokinin, which reduce your appetite and may help you feel more full with less food. In other words, prioritizing protein can help you lose weight or maintain a healthy weight without feeling deprived.

When you're stuck on the road, traveling, or just out of energy at the end of a long day and craving your favorite Mexican-style fast food, try one of these healthier, high-protein Taco Bell orders. Then, check out The #1 Best Taco Bell Order for Weight Loss.

Cantina Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

Featuring roasted chicken and beans, the Cantina Chicken Bowl has 25 grams of protein to help you feel full and satisfied. Other fresh ingredients like lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and guacamole add a serving of vegetables and a burst of fresh flavor to this meal. My favorite part of this order is that while you get 25 grams of protein, it also has 11 grams of fiber, 40% of the recommended daily value (DV). Given that only 5% of Americans eat the recommended amount of fiber each day, this order offers many nutritional benefits.

12 Best & Worst Taco Bell Breakfast Orders

Chicken Chalupa Supreme

Nutrition (Per taco) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

While the Chicken Chalupa Supreme is fried, it's still one of the higher protein options at Taco Bell and offers other nutrition benefits. As is, you'll get 16 grams of protein, but you can add more protein and fiber by adding black beans and guacamole to your order.

3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt

Nutrition (Per flatbread) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

With the simplicity of chicken, chipotle sauce, and cheese, the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt provides 20 grams of protein wrapped into a flatbread shell. While it does have 30% of your daily value of saturated fat, it's lower in sodium than many fast food options, with just 760 milligrams, and is only 330 calories.

8 Best & Worst Tacos at Taco Bell

Mexican Pizza

Nutrition (Per pizza) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 19 g

The Mexican Pizza is a meal bound to fill you up with 540 calories and plenty of protein and fiber. The combination of refried beans, cheese, and ground beef stacked with two shells has 19 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. While it is higher in sodium than we'd typically like to see with 1,010 milligrams, pairing it with lower sodium options throughout the day can help you achieve your protein and fiber goals while staying satisfied until the next meal.

Steak Burrito Supreme

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,180 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 19 g

Swapping out the beef and ordering a Steak Burrito Supreme adds three more grams of protein to your meal. You can add one more gram of fiber and reduce the sodium by 50 milligrams by swapping black beans in for the seasoned refried beans, and you can save another 130 milligrams of sodium by swapping the red sauce for fresh pico de gallo.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 'Healthiest' Fast-Food Burritos To Order Right Now

Cheesy Gordita Crunch

Nutrition (Per taco) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

The Cheesy Gordita Crunch has 20 grams of protein, which we love, but there are a few ingredient swaps you may want to make this double-layered taco a bit healthier. Stick with only the three-cheese blend by omitting the cheddar cheese and skipping the spicy ranch sauce. Asking for these two ingredients to stay off your order will save you 10 grams of fat, 110 milligrams of sodium, and 90 calories.

Chicken Nachos Bell Grande

Nutrition (Per nacho order) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 36 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,190 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

One of our list's higher calorie and carbohydrate meals, the Chicken Nachos Bell Grande has 20 grams of satiating, hunger-crushing protein. As is, this meal may be high in protein, but it could be lower in sodium and calories while still tasting delicious. Swap the Nacho cheese sauce for a sprinkle of the three-cheese blend, and choose black beans instead of refried beans. This easy order change will bring the calories down to 660 per serving and reduce the sodium to just 860 milligrams while increasing the fiber to an impressive 15 grams, or 54% of your daily value.

7 Best High-Protein McDonald's Orders

Chicken Enchilada Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

The Chicken Enchilada Burrito is a high-protein order, with 19 grams in each handheld meal. The combination of rice, grilled chicken, and cheese, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla, also has 380 calories and 3 grams of fiber to help you stay full until your next meal. For two more grams of protein and an extra 4 grams of fiber, ask to add black beans to this hearty burrito!

Cantina Chicken Burrito

Nutrition (Per burrito) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,170 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 25 g

Slow-roasted chicken is the star of this Cantina Chicken Burrito, adding most of the protein and plenty of flavor. Even though you might consider the flour tortilla to be just a carbohydrate, the pillowy wrap adds five grams of protein, and when combined with the chicken and cheese, it makes this one of the highest-protein orders at Taco Bell.

25 Most Caloric Fast-Food Menu Items in America

Stacker

Nutrition (Per stacker) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

It doesn't get any simpler than the Stacker. Ground beef, cheese, and cheese sauce folded into a grilled tortilla, and you've got 17 grams of protein to help you power through your day. Enjoy it plain, or dress it up with lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, and guacamole to add a fresh burst of veggies to your meal. While most of the sodium in this order comes from the flour tortilla, you can save 240 milligrams by skipping the three-cheese blend if you're looking for a lower sodium option.