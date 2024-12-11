Premium Fried Chicken Chain Expanding With 17 New Locations

Numerous chicken chains, from national giants like Raising Cane's to regional favorites like Slim Chickens, are experiencing notable growth. And now, fried chicken fans in the Pacific Northwest are about to get even more places to satisfy their hankering for the crispy delight.

Starbird, the California-based fast-casual chain known for its fried chicken, just inked a deal that will bring 17 new locations to Washington state. This marks the chain's second-ever franchise development agreement, which it signed with Mehta Investment Group.

10 Fast-Growing Chicken Chains You're About to See Everywhere

As part of the deal, Starbird will open 15 locations in the Seattle area and two in Spokane. The first locations are expected to open in 2025.

The chain prides itself on its antibiotic-free, fresh, never-frozen chicken, which is hand-breaded in a proprietary gluten-free flour blend. As highlighted on its website, Starbird opened in 2016 with the goal to "re-invent the traditional fast-food experience." The menu includes chicken tenders, nuggets, wings, salads, sandwiches, and more.

"Starbird stood out to us because of its premium offerings and commitment to redefining fast food," Vin Mehta, principal of Mehta Investment Group, said in a press release. "We're excited to introduce Starbird to Washington and share its chef-crafted menu and elevated guest experience with the communities we serve. This is more than just a business opportunity for us—it's about becoming part of a brand that's changing the way people think about fast food."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbird currently has 17 restaurants, all of which are located in California. The news about the chain's expansion into Washington state comes just over a month after Starbird announced its first franchise development agreement, which will bring seven new locations to the greater Denver area.

According to a press release, Starbird expects to open its first Denver restaurant by mid-2025 and shared that all seven locations are slated to open "over the next few years."

11 Regional Chicken Chains You Need To Try at Least Once

Starbird has franchise opportunities in several major U.S. markets, which include California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. As it seeks to grow its restaurant footprint, the chain says it's looking for "seasoned multi-unit operators interested in Area Development commitments of five stores over three years."

Starbird added that it's also "progressing" on franchise deals in several areas, including Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, and Chicago.

Starbird isn't the only chicken chain to recently announce growth plans. In November, Huey Magoo's shared that it will open 42 new restaurants across Texas, Arizona, and Virginia. The new locations will bring the chain to 15 states and over 250 restaurants in development.