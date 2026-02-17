If You Can Complete These 4 Standing Drills at 50, Your Fitness Is Elite

These benchmarks will give you the incentive to challenge your body and see where you stand.

If you’re an exercise enthusiast, you may be a fan of benchmarks. After all, benchmarks give you incentive and motivation to challenge yourself and reach new fitness levels. Without comparisons, it’s difficult to know if you’re progressing with your routine.

You might have guessed by now that we’re here with a challenge, and it has to do with standing drills. Standing drills are a stellar test of your overall physical fitness and functional mobility. The reason? Completing them requires a solid core, leg strength, balance, and flexibility.

So we’re here to present a benchmark: If you can complete these four standing drills at 50, your fitness is elite.

“These drills force your body to coordinate movement across multiple planes without external support. There’s no lying down, no machines controlling your movement speed, just you, your breath, your joints, and the floor,” explains Felicia Hernandez, NASM-certified personal trainer and community engagement lead at Eden Health Club. “These drills challenge you to be strong, tall, stable, and mobile all at once. That’s the true test of fitness past 50. It’s not about sprint speed or how much you can lift; it’s about how well your body moves through space, under control, and without flinching.”

Being able to successfully complete these drills means you’ve preserved reflexes, strength, joint awareness, and movement confidence that many individuals in their 40s have lost.

“These are functional, scalable moves that measure strength, balance, coordination, and postural control, all standards for elite fitness at any age,” Hernandez adds.

Single-Leg Balance With Reach

“This drill shows superior ankle, glute, and core control, foundations of balance and resilience,” Hernandez notes.

Stand tall on a flat surface with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Activate your core while keeping your shoulders relaxed. Shift your body weight onto your left foot. Lift your right foot off the floor. Reach forward with your left hand as far as you’re able to without bending the standing knee or losing your balance. Use control to return. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps on each side.

RELATED: 4 Standing Moves That Reverse Muscle Loss Better Than the Gym After 506254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Step-Down to Balance

“Acing this drill shows exceptional eccentric strength (critical for joint health), glute stability, and single-leg equilibrium,” Hernandez says.

Begin standing on a low box or step. Slowly lower one of your legs off the edge. Gently tap that heel to the floor without shifting sideways. Return to the step without pushing off of your grounded foot. Perform 2 sets of 6 reps on each leg.

Standing Overhead Press With March (Bodyweight or Bands)

Completing this drill shows excellent shoulder mobility, core stability, and full-body motor control.

Begin standing tall with your arms reaching overhead. Slowly lift one knee to hip level. Alternate marching your knees up, keeping your ribs stacked and arms extended. Optionally, hold lightweight dumbbells or resistance bands overhead. Complete 3 sets of 20 marches.

Lateral Banded Walks

This drill signals knee stability, powerful side-body alignment, and hip strength.