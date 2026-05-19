4 Floor-Free Exercises That Rebuild Core Strength Faster Than Crunches After 60

These moves promote solid core strength while prepping you to successfully tackle daily tasks.

If you’re looking for a six-pack this summer, including crunches in your ab-day workout is an excellent way to reach your goal. Crunches isolate and load the abdominal muscles, create core tension, and help increase the strength of those muscles. The only problem? After 60, that repetitive forward motion places a lot of pressure on your spine, and bad form can also lead to neck strain.

We’re here to help. We spoke with Adam Dobrez, a personal trainer and the owner of Red Fox Gym, who recommends four floor-free exercises that can help rebuild core strength even faster than crunches after 60. Dobrez works closely with older adults who aim to build strength and boost their long-term well-being.

“Instead of just ‘feeling the burn,’ core exercises after 60 should promote balance, posture, stability, and use everyday real-life movements,” explains Dobrez. “Traditional crunches target surface-level abdominal muscles, but don’t help with improving the core in a way that older adults need for daily life. Traditional crunches can also be uncomfortable for older adults—especially if they’re experiencing neck pain, stiffness, limited mobility, or lower back issues. They put unnecessary strain on the lower back, neck, and hips.”

Dobrez shares four exercises that don’t require getting on the floor. In fact, he says they help build solid core strength while prepping you to tackle everyday life.

“They go beyond the surface and target deep abdominal muscles. They are also safer and more sustainable long-term, because they are easier to scale based on someone’s fitness level,” Dobrez notes.

Cable Rows

“Cable rows are great for strengthening the upper back and core. This can help any older adults who have developed poor posture because this exercise helps to rebuild the muscles that support the spine,” Dobrez points out.

Set a cable handle to chest height. Grab the handle, take a step back, and stand facing the cable. Start the movement by pulling your shoulder blades toward your midline and row without twisting your torso. Use the control to return to the start position.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups build the core using balance and controlled movement. They also mimic real-life activities, strengthening the core, hip, and legs, which is necessary for stability,” Dobrez explains.

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step, workout bench, or sturdy chair. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Dead Bugs

“Dead bugs are one of the safest ways to retrain your core without putting too much strain on the spine. This exercise will help improve coordination between the core and your limbs,” Dobrez tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling, and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the mattress and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Farmer’s Carry

“The farmer’s carry requires carrying weights while walking, which forces the core to stabilize your body. It is also helpful for posture and coordination, which decline with age,” Dobrez notes.