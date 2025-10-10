People Swear by the “5:2” Plan for Weight Loss

Every day, a new, trendy diet is making its rounds on the internet. From high-protein, low-carb eating methods to intermittent fasting, there are so many concepts floating around, all with a similar intention: to Lose weight and burn fat. Recently, people have been talking about the 5:2 plan for weight loss. What is it, how does it work, and should you try it? We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to weigh in on the trendy weight loss method.

What Is the 5:2 Plan for Weight Loss?

First, what is the 5:2 plan for weight loss? “The 5:2 plan is a type of intermittent fasting. You eat normally for five days of the week, and on the other two non-consecutive days, you significantly restrict calories—usually to about 500 calories for women and 600 for men,” says Collingwood.

How Does It Reportedly Work?

How does it reportedly work? “The idea is that these fasting days create a weekly calorie deficit, which can promote weight loss and metabolic benefits without daily restriction,” Collingwood says.

Is There Research Supporting It?

Is there any research backing up the diet? “Research shows the 5:2 plan can lead to weight loss and improvements in blood sugar control, cholesterol, and inflammation,” says Collingwood. “This is similar to traditional calorie restriction.”

It Might Work for Some, But Not for Others

However, Collingwood notes that results vary, “and success often depends on what someone eats on their ‘normal’ days and how well they can maintain the routine long-term,” she says. “Some people find it sustainable because it allows flexibility most days of the week, while others struggle with hunger, fatigue, or overeating after fasting days.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Does She Endorse It?

“The 5:2 plan is not a magic fix. I don’t recommend such a low calorie level, even if it is just 2 days per week. It is especially not good for people who have an unhealthy relationship with food, are prone to disordered eating, or can’t handle hunger cues without it leading to binge behavior. It’s also not ideal for people with diabetes, pregnant women, or those with high activity levels or medical conditions requiring regular nutrition,” Collingwood says.

Focus on a Balanced Approach Over a Trendy Diet

What does Collingwood recommend for weight loss? “For most people, a balanced approach that includes consistent eating patterns, nutrient-dense foods, and portion awareness tends to be easier to sustain long-term,” she says.