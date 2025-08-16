These 3 Floor Exercises Flatten Your Stomach Faster Than Crunches After 45

Crunches are one of the most overrated ab exercises, especially after 45. They overwork your neck, ignore the deeper core muscles, and do very little to build real strength. If your goal is a flatter, stronger midsection, you need smarter training, not more reps of an outdated move. The right floor exercises will tighten your waist, protect your spine, and leave your core working like it’s supposed to.

The biggest shift after 45 isn’t just physical, it’s functional. Your core muscles stop firing the way they used to, and if you don’t train them properly, you lose posture, power, and control. That’s why these moves matter. Each one recruits your abs the way they’re built to function: to stabilize, to resist motion, and to work with the rest of your body, not in isolation.

These three floor exercises go far beyond crunches. They hit your core from multiple angles, fire up deep stabilizers, and build a tighter waistline that actually holds up in daily life. You’ll feel your abs working right away, and as long as you stay consistent, you’ll see visible changes in weeks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Floor Exercises That Beat Crunches After 45

Dead Bug

This move looks easy until you do it right. The dead bug locks your spine into the floor while your arms and legs move in opposition, forcing your core to brace against movement. That reflexive tension is exactly what flattens your stomach and builds functional strength.

How to Do It:

Lie flat on your back with arms extended straight up and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Press your lower back firmly into the ground.

Slowly extend your right arm and left leg until they hover just above the floor.

Return to the start, then switch sides.

Perform 8–10 reps per side, moving slowly and never letting your back arch.

Forearm Side Plank With Reach-Through

This side plank variation strengthens your obliques, shoulders, and hips all at once. The added rotation forces your core to resist twisting under pressure, which helps shrink your waist and sharpen your posture. It’s a perfect move for targeting deep core muscles most people ignore.

How to Do It:

Set up in a forearm side plank with your feet stacked or staggered.

Raise your top arm straight to the ceiling.

Slowly twist your torso and reach your top arm under your body.

Return to the starting position with control.

Do 6–8 reps per side, focusing on smooth, steady motion.

Reverse Tabletop March

The reverse tabletop march challenges your entire core while locking in shoulder and hip strength. It hits your lower abs in a way most floor exercises miss, all while demanding balance and control. The longer you hold it, the more your body shakes, and the more your midsection tightens.

How to Do It:

Sit on the floor with knees bent and hands planted behind your hips.

Press into your hands and feet to lift your hips into a tabletop position.

Keep your body level and slowly lift one foot an inch off the floor.

Lower and switch legs, maintaining a strong bridge.

Perform 10–12 total marches with perfect control.

