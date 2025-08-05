These 4 Exercises Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40

A strong core is essential to your overall strength, well-being, and how you move through daily life. Consider it the “central link” that connects your upper and lower body. According to Harvard Health, whether you’re doing household chores or crushing it on the pickleball court, nearly every movement originates from or passes through your core. To help optimize your fitness routine, we spoke with a pro trainer who shares four exercises to build core strength faster than planks after 40.

“Your core is composed of your rectus abdominis, internal and external obliques, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, and pelvic floor,” says Dani Coleman, VP of training and head trainer at Pvolve. “While planks can be a great exercise selection, planks are only one exercise to consider when it comes to training your core holistically.”

In addition to performing mat work and planks, Dani stresses the importance of training your core with standing exercises that incorporate various movement patterns and rotation.

“In this way, you can build better body mechanics, body awareness, and core connection with your daily movements,” she says.

4 Exercises That Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks

The exercises below are low-impact and emphasize functional core strength.

“You can do them anywhere, with or without tools, but each can also be progressed using signature Pvolve equipment for added resistance and alignment support,” Dani explains.

Paloff Press

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and a soft bend in your knees. Engage your glutes. Hold a dumbbell close to your chest. Breathe out as you extend your arms ahead of you. Return your arms back to the starting position.

Golf Swing

Begin standing tall, feet just outside hip-width. Hinge at the hips, find an incline of the spine, and maintain a long line of energy from the top of your head to your tailbone. Hold the weight like it’s a golf club. Keep your arms extended as you exhale and “swing” the weight to one direction. Repeat on the other side.

Stepback and Hinge

Stand tall. Step one leg back, keeping it lengthened and your toes facing forward. Keep a soft bend in your front knee. Place your hands behind your head. Hinge your body forward without rounding your shoulders or tucking your tailbone under. Breathe out as you bring your body back upright. Repeat on the other side.

Dead Bug