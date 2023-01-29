Skip to content

5 Foods To Eat at Each Meal for Faster Weight Loss, Dietitian Says

Accelerate your progress with each meal you consume!
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on January 29, 2023 | 6:00 AM

Anyone who's trying to lose weight knows the journey can be filled with frustrating hurdles and unexpected curveballs. But once you have just the right healthy eating routine on deck, you'll be able to speed up weight loss with each meal you consume. Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, nutrition writer, and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, shares five of the best foods to add to your regular meals that'll get you so much closer to results. So get excited, and keep reading to learn more about these healthy weight-loss foods. And next up, don't miss 5 Healthier Foods To Have in the Fridge for Quicker Weight Loss.

Cruciferous veggies

If you want to lose weight, bring on the cruciferous veggies! Cauliflower, broccoli, leafy greens, and Brussels sprouts are low in the calorie and carb departments and full of satiating fiber, according to Mitri. These healthy veggies also help decrease inflammation. Mitri suggests adding them to fresh smoothies and omelets or savoring them as an easy-to-put-together side dish.

Avocados

This green fruit is absolutely bursting with fiber and healthy fats. They're also linked to weight loss, Mitri says.

According to research, adding half of an avocado to your lunch can promote feelings of fullness for three to five hours after eating. Another study revealed that women who consumed an avocado every day experienced greater fat loss than those who didn't eat avocados.

RELATED: 5 Best Foods To Eat Every Day To Burn Belly Fat, Dietitian Says

Whole grains

quinoa in bowl, foods that speed up weight loss
"You don't have to give up carbs when you're trying to lose weight," Mitri says. "Choosing whole-grain carbs with each meal like quinoa, whole-wheat pasta, and brown rice contain more fiber and nutrients to keep you satisfied." Plus, incorporating grains like these into your meals can help nix any cravings for sugar and refined carbs.

Nuts and seeds

Seeds and nuts such as almonds, pistachios, walnuts, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds are a stellar addition to your weight loss program. According to Mitri, "They are a rich source of healthy anti-inflammatory fat, plant-based protein, and fiber to hold you over and help you more easily stick to your weight loss goals. Enjoy blended into smoothies, on top of yogurt, or a nutty trail mix as an afternoon pick-me-up."

Fatty fish

It's time to add more fatty fish to your diet ASAP. Sardines, tuna, and salmon can aid in decreasing overall body fat. "[Fatty fish] is high in protein but relatively low in calories, and rich in heart-healthy fats. Studies have shown eating fatty fish may help support weight loss by regulating your appetite hormone levels. Enjoy low-mercury fish regularly like salmon, canned light tuna, sardines, and cod," Mitri says.

Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
