8 Foods to Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

Are you trying to blast belly fat before summer? The good news is you don't have to starve yourself to reduce fat in your midsection. The bad? You might have to make some changes to your diet. "While no food can magically melt belly fat overnight, certain foods can boost metabolism, reduce bloating, and support fat loss better than doing just crunches (which target muscles, not fat)," says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. Here are 8 powerful belly-fat-fighting foods, according to Collingwood.

Avocados

The first food you should add to your diet to blast belly fat is avocado. "Botanically a fruit, they are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats that help reduce belly fat storage. They are also high in fiber to keep you full longer," says Collingwood.

Eggs

Eggs are another food you should eat daily to slim down. "My favorite breakfast food, but also a good anytime of day food! Excellent high-protein option to fuel fat burning and suppress appetite. They can also help to keep insulin levels stable, which is key for belly fat loss," she says.

Berries

Need a sweet treat? Berries are great for your midsection and healthier than a lot of other fruit. "Loaded with antioxidants and fiber, which help reduce inflammation and the sweetness of the berries can hit the spot when craving sugar. They are also low in sugar compared to most fruits," she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens (Spinach, Kale, Collard Greens, Romaine, etc) are also good for blasting belly fat. "Low-calorie, nutrient-dense, high water content, and have some fiber. They might also help to decrease bloating and improve digestion," she says.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great carb if you are trying to slim down. "Rich in resistant starch and fiber, keeping you full and stabilizing blood sugar. They might also help to combat insulin resistance, linked to belly fat," says Collingwood.

Nuts

Looking for a healthy snack? Nuts, including almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, are the way to go. "Healthy fats and protein can help keep you satisfied and therefore reduce cravings. Studies also show nut eaters tend to have lower waist sizes," she says.

Green Tea

Sip on green tea throughout the day if you need caffeine. "Contains catechins and caffeine, which may help to enhance fat oxidation, especially visceral fat," she says.

Greek Yogurt

Finally, nonfat and unsweetened Greek yogurt is excellent for flattening your belly. It is "High in protein and probiotics to support digestion and reduce bloating. It also helps regulate gut bacteria, which plays a role in fat storage," she says.