11 Foods That Help Burn Visceral Fat in Just 10 Days

Are you trying to burn visceral fat? We have some good news and bad news when it comes to your diet. The bad news? “There is no scientifically valid list of foods that will burn visceral fat in just 10 days. Visceral fat reduction requires a sustained calorie deficit, increased physical activity, and consistent dietary improvements over weeks to months, not just a matter of days,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. The good? “Certain foods may support overall fat loss (including visceral fat) when incorporated into a balanced diet because they help control appetite, improve metabolism, or stabilize blood sugar.” Here are 11 foods that help burn visceral fat fast.

High Fiber Vegetables

The first item to add to your diet is high-fiber vegetables. Collingwood recommends greens like broccoli, spinach, and kale. “They promote fullness and lower overall calorie intake,” she says. If you don’t feel like eating them in a salad or as a side, consider throwing spinach or kale into your daily smoothie.

Legumes

Another food category you don’t want to skip is legumes. Collingwood’s go-tos are lentils, chickpeas, and black beans. “They are rich in protein and fiber, which help regulate hunger,” she explains. If you don’t have time to cook lentils, head over to Trader Joe’s, where you can pick up a pre-cooked bag in the produce department. Eat them as a side or throw some in your salad.

Lean Protein Sources

Lean protein sources are next on her shopping list. This includes chicken, fish, tofu, and eggs, all low in fat and high in protein. “These will help you maintain muscle mass while losing fat,” says Collingwood.

Whole Grains

Carbs can help you lose weight if you choose the right kind. Whole grains, including oats, quinoa, and brown rice, are great for fat burning. These foods fuel you up, “improve satiety and blood sugar control,” says Collingwood.

Nuts

Nuts (in moderation) are also great for burning fat. They “provide healthy fats and can help reduce overeating,” says Collingwood. However, because they are calorie-dense, don’t overdo it.

Fatty Fish

Eating fat – the good kind – helps you burn the bad kind. Fatty fish, including salmon and sardines, are great for any weight loss program. They “contain omega-3s that may help reduce inflammation linked to visceral fat,” says Collingwood.

Green Tea

If you need some caffeine in the morning, consider swapping out your coffee for green tea. The antioxidant-rich drink “contains catechins, which may slightly boost fat oxidation when paired with exercise,” Collingwood says.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a great food for fat burning. “High in protein, helps preserve lean mass,” says Collingwood, who recommends the low or nonfat variety. Also, stick to plain and add fruit instead of buying it pre-sweetened, as those types are often high in calories.

Berries

Eat a handful of berries if you want a sweet treat that burns fat. Blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries are “lower in sugar than many fruits and high in fiber and antioxidants,” says Collingwood.

Avoacados

Avocados are another food packed with good fats that battle the bad. “Monounsaturated fats may help improve satiety,” says Collingwood. Again, eat in moderation as too much of a good thing can have the opposite effect.

Spices

An easy way to fuel your fat-burning machine? Sprinkle spices like chili or cayenne on your food. Both are loaded with capsaicin, which “can slightly increase energy expenditure,” says Collingwood.