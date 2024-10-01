5 Best High-Intensity Workouts To Melt Visceral Fat

Visceral fat is one of the most harmful types of fat, as it surrounds your internal organs and poses serious health risks, including an increased likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic conditions. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which is stored directly under the skin, visceral fat lies deep within the abdomen, making it more challenging to burn off. To combat this stubborn fat, high-intensity workouts are highly effective, as they elevate your heart rate, engage multiple muscle groups, and burn a significant number of calories quickly.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) and other intense exercises can help torch fat not only during the workout but also afterward, thanks to the afterburn effect. This means your body continues to burn calories for hours as it recovers from the effort. These workouts also improve cardiovascular fitness, build lean muscle, and increase endurance, making them a highly efficient option for anyone looking to shed fat in a speedy fashion.

Below are five high-intensity workouts to melt visceral fat. They are accessible and require little to no equipment, making them easy to do at home or on the go. Each workout combines exercises to challenge your entire body, increase your metabolic rate, and promote fat loss. The goal is to perform each exercise with maximum effort while maintaining proper form, ensuring both safety and effectiveness.

Workout #1: Full-Body Burn

What You Need: Just your body! This workout will get your heart rate up without any weights or other equipment. The entire workout takes around 20–25 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Commandos – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Alternating Side Planks – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

Squat to Standing Oblique Crunch – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Directions: Perform each exercise in a circuit for the listed reps. Rest for 1 minute between rounds. Complete 3 rounds total.

1. Commandos

Play

Commandos target your core, shoulders, and triceps, improving stability and upper body strength.

How To Do It:

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push up onto your right hand, then your left, to get into a high plank position. Lower back down onto your right forearm, then your left, returning to the starting position. Repeat, alternating the arm you lead with each time.

2. Alternating Side Planks

Play

This exercise targets your obliques, shoulders, and core muscles, improving stability and core strength.

How To Do It:

Start in a regular plank position. Shift your weight onto your right hand and rotate your body to the side, raising your left hand toward the ceiling. Hold for a second, then return to the plank position. Repeat on the left side, alternating sides with each rep.

3. Squat to Standing Oblique Crunch

Play

This exercise combines squats with oblique crunches to engage your lower body, core, and side muscles.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, keeping your knees behind your toes. As you return to a standing position, raise your right knee and crunch to the side, bringing your right elbow to meet your knee. Return to standing and repeat on the other side, alternating sides with each rep.

10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Workout #2: Core Crusher

What You Need: No equipment is needed—just your body weight. This workout focuses on building core strength and burning fat. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Plank to Pushup – 3 sets of 10 reps

Russian Twists – 3 sets of 20 reps per side

Directions: Complete all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 30 seconds between exercises. After one round, rest for 1–2 minutes before starting the next round. Complete 3 rounds in total.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great way to work your core, shoulders, and legs while elevating your heart rate for maximum fat burn.

How To Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Quickly drive your right knee toward your chest, then switch legs, bringing your left knee toward your chest while extending your right leg back. Continue alternating legs as fast as you can for the duration of the set.

2. Plank to Pushup

This exercise targets the core, chest, and triceps, enhancing upper-body strength while challenging your stability.

How To Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your right elbow to the ground, followed by your left, until you're in a forearm plank. Press back up onto your right hand, then your left, to return to the starting position. Continue alternating the arm you lead with.

3. Russian Twists

Russian twists engage your obliques and core, improving rotational strength and balance.

How To Do It:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly to engage your core. Clasp your hands together in front of you and twist your torso to the right, bringing your hands to the side of your body. Twist to the left side and continue alternating sides for the set.

The #1 HIIT Workout for Belly Fat

Workout #3: Fat-Blasting Cardio

What You Need: This high-intensity cardio workout requires no equipment. In just 20 minutes, it will help torch calories and improve cardiovascular endurance.

The Routine:

High Knees – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Jumping Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Skaters – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Directions: Perform each exercise in a circuit, resting for 30 seconds between exercises. After one round, rest for 1 minute before starting the next round. Complete 3 rounds.

1. High Knees

High knees are a great cardio exercise that targets your core and lower body while increasing your heart rate.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Run in place while driving your knees up toward your chest as high as possible. Pump your arms as you move to maintain balance and intensity.

2. Jumping Lunges

Play

This plyometric exercise works your legs and glutes while increasing your heart rate to burn fat.

How To Do It:

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward and your left foot back. Jump up explosively and switch your legs in midair, landing with your left foot forward and right foot back. Continue alternating legs with each jump.

3. Skaters

Play

Skaters target your glutes, thighs, and core while also improving balance and coordination.

How To Do It:

Start by standing on your right foot with your left leg slightly lifted behind you. Jump to your left, landing on your left foot while bringing your right leg behind you. Immediately jump to your right side and repeat, mimicking a skating motion.

The 10 Best TRX Exercises for Belly Fat

Workout #4: Lower-body Fat Burner

What You Need: This lower-body workout requires no equipment and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Glute Bridges – 3 sets of 15 reps

Bodyweight Squats – 3 sets of 20 reps

Donkey Kicks – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Directions: Complete all exercises in a circuit. After completing one round, rest for 1 minute before starting the next round. Complete 3 rounds in total.

1. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges target your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, helping to strengthen and tone the lower body.

How To Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Slowly lower your hips back down to the ground and repeat.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats engage your quads, hamstrings, and glutes, making them an effective lower-body fat-burning exercise.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your chest up and back straight. Return to standing and repeat for the listed reps.

3. Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks target your glutes and hamstrings, building strength and toning the back of your legs.

How To Do It:

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Lift your right leg, keeping your knee bent, and press your heel toward the ceiling. Lower your leg back down without touching the ground, and repeat. Complete all reps on one side before switching to the other leg.

5 Best Jogging Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Workout #5: Upper-body Fat Blaster

What You Need: This upper-body-focused workout requires no equipment. It takes about 20 minutes to complete and helps build strength while burning fat.

The Routine:

Pushups – 3 sets of 12 reps

Plank Shoulder Taps – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Burpees – 3 sets of 10 reps

1. Pushups

Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, triceps, shoulders, and core.

How To Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the ground by bending your elbows. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Repeat for the listed reps.

2. Plank Shoulder Taps

Play

Plank shoulder taps engage your core and help improve stability and balance by working your shoulders, abs, and lower back.

How To Do It:

Begin in a high plank position with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder while maintaining a stable plank. Return your hand to the ground and repeat with the opposite hand. Alternate sides for the listed reps.

3. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise that elevates your heart rate, working your legs, core, chest, and arms.

How To Do It: