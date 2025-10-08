 Skip to content

Over 45? If You Can Hold This Kind of Plank This Long, Your Core Is Elite

Planks are a true test of core strength—here’s which variation to prioritize.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on October 8, 2025 | 7:00 AM

If you’re over 45, consider adding planks to your workout routine. This low-impact bodyweight exercise is truly stellar when it comes to improving balance, core strength, and stability, as planks strengthen your muscles without placing undue strain on your joints. Enhancing these areas of your body will help you avoid falls and injuries, improve posture and mobility, reduce back pain, and boost overall quality of life. Who knew one exercise could bring so much goodness to your health? In fact, if you can hold this plank for a certain amount of time after 45, your core strength is considered “elite.”

7 Simple Bodyweight Exercises That Keep You Stronger Than Most 30-Year-Olds After 50

The Importance of Core Strength After 45

woman doing forearm plank, concept of ab exercises for beginners
Shutterstock

Why is building and maintaining core strength so essential after 45? You can lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of lean muscle every decade after 30 if you don’t routinely perform strength training. That’s where bodyweight exercises like planks come into play in helping build up your core and total-body muscle.

According to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, “The deep stabilizers weaken with age and sitting, reducing balance and posture while increasing back pain.”

Canham adds, “[Core strength] supports spinal health, balance, and injury prevention. A strong core also stabilizes every other lift and daily movement.”

Research backs up the benefits. One study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science revealed that older participants who performed core strength exercises experienced substantial improvements in balance. Another study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity showed that engaging in core stability exercises is a productive way to address lower back pain among older women.

5 Daily Bodyweight Exercises That Reverse Muscle Loss Faster Than Weights After 45

Holding a Forearm Plank Signals Elite Core Strength After 45

man performing forearm plank, one of the best exercises to build up your core
Shutterstock

What exactly does plank duration reveal about strength? Canham notes, “Plank duration shows endurance of the entire core system, not just abs. Longer holds mean better functional stability.”

There are many plank variations, but which reigns supreme when it comes to top-tier core strength? A classic forearm plank, held with proper alignment (level hips, stable shoulders, and a neutral spine).

You should be able to hold a forearm plank for 90 seconds or more while maintaining solid form after 45. This is a telltale sign of “elite stability and endurance,” Canham tells us.

If you’re unable to hold a plank for this timeframe, Canham suggests a few ways to improve: “Practice shorter sets daily, add side planks, and strengthen supporting muscles like glutes and shoulders.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // // // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Stretching out. A young woman stretching against a wall before exercise. 4 Wall Exercises That Flatten Your Lower Pooch in 30 Days After 45. Cover

    4 Wall Exercises to Flatten Lower Pooch After 45

  • Young Athlete Female in Plank Pose. Over 45? If You Can Hold This Kind of Plank This Long, Your Core Is Elite. Cover

    Over 45? Hold This Plank for an Elite Core

  • Woman exercising outdoors doing squats with resistance band. 6 Daily Standing Moves That Rebuild Lost Muscle Better Than Weights After 45. Cover

    6 Standing Moves to Rebuild Muscle After 45

  • Caucasian male athlete in sportive clothing doing push up exercising during morning workout at sea embankment, strong active man keeping wellness and healthy vitality training body at coastline. If You Can Complete These 5 Bodyweight Exercises Without Stopping, Your Fitness Is Top-Tier After 50. Cover

    5 Bodyweight Tests That Prove Fitness After 50

  • Sporty woman doing push off exercises against a wall, 5 Quick Exercises That Firm Sagging Arms Better Than Weights After 40. Cover

    5 Moves That Firm Sagging Arms After 40

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family