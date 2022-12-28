Skip to content

Halo Top is Giving Away Free Ice Cream—But There's a Catch

Just don't give up your New Year's fitness goals for one week and the whole delicious pint is yours.
Olivia Bria
By Olivia Bria
Published on December 28, 2022 | 1:27 PM

Making a New Year's resolution is easy. Sticking with it is hard. This year, the makers of Halo Top, the low-calorie, high-protein ice cream brand, are offering a fun incentive for people to maintain their new fitness goals.

They're giving away a free pint of Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup ice cream to anyone who manages to keep up a newfound exercise routine for a full week. All you have to do is track your progress for seven days, and voilà, the free dessert is yours. 

RELATED: 4 Best Frozen Desserts For Weight Loss

How will Halo Top be tracking your progress, you ask? Well, the brand created a website, Halo Top Goal Getter, which will allow you to check off your daily resolutions from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31. 

The exact routine is up to you. The newfound habit could be as simple as drinking a full bottle of water at lunch or a more creative idea like doing two pushups every time you go to the bathroom

According to the Times-Tribune, only 8% of Americans who make a New Year's goal actually keep it for the remainder of the year (80% don't even stick with their resolutions past February). Researchers like James Clear claim that behaviors take as long as 66 days before they become habits.

But you don't even have to stick with it for that long. If you can just make it to just Jan. 7, then your reward may taste even sweeter than you remember. Earlier this year, Halo Top totally revamped its dairy offerings to make them "creamier," using an ultrafiltered skim milk and other "high-quality" ingredients to improve the texture, according to a press release.

If you can maintain your routine even longer than that, Halo Top is offering additional perks, including a chance to win a week-long wellness retreat, or an entire collection of Halo Top-themed exercise equipment, including yoga mats, resistance bands, sweatbands for your ice cream container (yes, you read that right), and an ice cream scoop-shaped kettlebell.

They may even throw in a Halo Top-inspired deodorant. Talk about the smell of success!

Olivia Bria
Olivia has a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Connecticut. She is a foodie, traveler, journalist, and celebrity interviewer. Read more about Olivia
Filed Under
//

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • Amazon Fresh store in suburban Chicago.

    "Zombie Store" Mystery at Amazon Fresh

  • Costco comic Matt O'Brien

    Meet Costco Comedian Matt O'Brien

  • Egg prices have nearly doubled over the past year.

    Food Shortages May Get Worse in 2023

  • aldi

    The Best ALDI Foods of 2022

  • trader joe's exterior

    11 Best Trader Joe’s Foods of 2022