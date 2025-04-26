6 Fried Chicken Chain Orders With Cult-Following Status

Chicken is having a major moment in the fast food world. While burger joints like McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Burger King continue adding chicken entrees to the menu, chicken-centric restaurants continue popping up around the world. However, not every fried chicken entree is as good as the next. Here are 6 fried chicken chains with cult-following menu items you have to try.

Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich is downright legendary. It put the Louisiana fried chicken joint on the map. With a crispy texture, fiery seasoning, and buttery brioche bun, fans maintain that there is no better spicy fried chicken sandwich on the market, considering it the gold standard.

Raising Cane's Box Combo

Raising Cane's doesn't offer a lot of variety in its menu. However, fans maintain that the box combo, which comes with buttery Texas toast, crispy crinkle fries, and its trademark juicy chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce, is the perfect meal.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-fil-A is home to some of the most delicious chicken-centric items on the planet. While their sandwiches and chicken strips are crowd-pleasers, they are most famous for their Nuggets, which are the most hyped item on the menu. Adored by kids and adults alike, the lightly breaded, perfectly seasoned chunks of chicken are perfect for dipping in a variety of sauces or topping on a salad.

Jollibee Chickenjoy with Gravy

For those who like fried chicken on the bone, Filipino chain Jollibee is the place to go. The quickly growing fast food chain has amassed a cult following thanks to Chickenjoy—its ultra-juicy fried chicken served with rich, savory gravy. While the chicken is good enough to eat sans sauce or gravy, devotees are all about dipping each bite in the gravy for the whole culinary experience.

Bonchon Soy Garlic Wings

Another quickly growing chain, Bonchon, serves up Korean-inspired fried chicken, including Korean-style double-fried wings. These crispy, sticky, umami bombs are truly unique, and the soy garlic version in particular has a near-legendary status. Fans say its sweet-savory glaze and shatteringly crisp skin make the meal out of this world.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dave's Hot Chicken Reaper Tenders

Dave's Hot Chicken is the place to go for fried chicken lovers who appreciate the heat. The Reaper spice level is only for genuine heat seekers, and is spicier than any other chain, according to fans. However, you can still enjoy delicious chicken at Dave's even if your tastebuds veer toward the mild side, thanks to the signature spice blend and addictive Dave's Sauce.