6 Fried Chicken Chains That Give You the Most for Your Money

If you are craving fried chicken but don’t want to spend a lot of money, you are in luck: A handful of fried chicken chains pride themselves on offering a lot of bang for the buck…or should I say, cluck? Where can you get a lot of fried chicken for not a ton of money? Here are six fried chicken chains that give you the most for your money.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken keeps its costs low by serving fried chicken in gas stations, specializing in huge boxes of crispy chicken, biscuits, and wedges under $10. Fans hail it for its bold Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is known for big, crunchy pieces fried to golden perfection served with honey butter biscuits in combo boxes..”I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Bojangles

Bojangles offers generous Cajun chicken portions with made-from-scratch biscuits and full side servings. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

You can’t go wrong at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, famous for box combos and family meals and delivering serious crunch and quantity for the price. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.

KFC

KFC’s famous classic bucket deal remains a substantial family value when you need to feed a crowd. The chicken is seasoned with 11 herbs and spices and is available in an eight, 12, or 16-piece meal served in the chain’s famous red and white bucket, starting at around $20. “Choose between Variety Bucket (2 drums, 2 thighs, 2 breasts and 2 wings) or our all-dark meat Drum & Thigh Bucket (4 drums and 4 thighs),” says KFC. One diner calls the bucket experience at KFC “a blast.”

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is rapidly spreading across the country. The chain is able to keep prices low and value high by sticking to a limited menu focused on extra-large tenders, thick Texas toast, and plenty of Cane’s sauce for dipping.