5 Chain Restaurants With Fried Seafood Platters Under $20

These fried seafood platters deliver big flavor for less.

If you’re craving good seafood but want a little of everything, there are some delicious fried seafood platters available for a very reasonable price. Whether packed with shrimp, fish, fries, crab, and more, these hearty platters usually come with generously portioned sides perfect for a filling meal. Many seafood chains offer deluxe platters with a price point to match, but there are solid budget-friendly options available. Here are five of the best fried seafood platters for under $20.

Captain D’s

The Deluxe Seafood Platter at Captain D’s is just $12.49 for a hearty meal containing a little bit of everything. “For those seeking seafood variety, we combine two fish fillets, six shrimp, two seafood stuffed crab shells with your choice of two sides and hush puppies,” the chain says. The Ultimate Seafood Platter with Crispy Crunchy Shrimp is also a great choice. This platter contains four Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two Stuffed Crab Shells.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Long John Silver’s

The Fish & Shrimp Platter ($15.29) at Long John Silver’s contains two pieces of Alaska pollock hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter, plus six pieces of crispy battered shrimp. The Super Sampler Platter ($15.99) contains one piece of Alaska pollock and all-white meat chicken, three crispy shrimp, and a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp. Both platters come with two sides and two hushpuppies.

Red Lobster

The $16.99 Sailor’s Platter at Red Lobster is a hearty and delicious meal for one (or a great appetizer for sharing). This dish includes shrimp scampi, popcorn shrimp and crispy wild-caught flounder, served with choice of side. The Lobster & Shrimp Monday is another excellent option for $19.99: One Maine lobster tail paired with the signature Garlic Shrimp Scampi and served with choice of one side.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Friday Country Coastal Sampler ($14.69) contains two battered fried cod fillets, crispy country fried Shrimp, and two country sides, served with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, on Friday only. Sides include macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, pinto beans, turnip greens and more.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill has some delicious, protein-packed seafood plates on the menu: The Battered Fish & Breaded Shrimp, Calamari & Battered Fish, and Calamari & Shrimp, all just $14.25. There’s also a delicious Fried Catfish plate for $16.75 (also available grilled), a Shrimp Trio plate for $18.99, and two-piece Battered Fish & Chips for $11.95.