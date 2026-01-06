7 Best Frozen Buffalo Wing Brands in Grocery Stores

These frozen buffalo wings deliver spicy, tangy flavor and easy heat-and-eat convenience.

Frozen buffalo wings are an excellent option to keep in the freezer for days when you crave chicken wings but don’t want to cook them yourself, or spend a fortune on restaurant wings/takeout. With so many brands in the freezer aisle, it can be tricky to grab a pack that will be just as tasty if not better than making these yummy wings from scratch. Here are seven of the best frozen buffalo wings you can get from the store.

Kinder’s Buttery Buffalo Frozen Chicken Wings

Kinder’s Buttery Buffalo Frozen Chicken Wings are fully cooked, pre-seasoned buttery buffalo wings shoppers rave about. “I made these wings in the air fryer and prepared per the directions on the bag. They came out crispy and steaming hot. The flavor of the wing was classic buffalo and it wasn’t too spicy. Overall, I think these are great option for quick and easy wings,” one Walmart customer said.

Tyson Bone-In Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings

Tyson Bone-In Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings are made with 100% all natural chicken, coated with a hot and tangy buffalo sauce. “Hard to beat for a quick meal. Throw them in the air fryer frozen, and they come out perfect every time. Perfectly seasoned. I personally like mine a bit crispy,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Foster Farms Classic Buffalo Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings

Costco shoppers love the Foster Farms Classic Buffalo Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings. “Foster Farms Crispy Wings, I bake in oven, wings come out nice and crispy,” one member said. “Delicious with mashed potatoes and corn or salad, or pizza. Best fast food ever.”

Tyson Any’tizers Bone-In Buffalo Chicken Hot Wings

Tyson Any’tizers Bone-In Buffalo Chicken Hot Wings contain 13g of protein per serving and are easy to cook in the air fryer. “These Tyson Any’tizers Buffalo Style Hot Wings are a freezer staple in my house — bold, tangy, and packed with flavor. The sauce hits just the right balance of heat without overpowering the chicken,” one shopper said.

TGI Fridays Frozen Appetizers Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

TGI Fridays Frozen Appetizers Buffalo Style Chicken Wings are surprisingly good, customers say. “I thought this wasn’t going to be good but they were probably one of the best frozen chicken wings I’ve had. Yes I still prefer restaurant ones but these are pretty good,” one Albertsons shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pilgrim’s Buffalo Style Crispy Wings

Pilgrim’s Buffalo Style Crispy Wings are delicious, shoppers say. “Very delicious, nice and crispy. They smelled so good. They are on the smaller size but taste made up for it. My kids enjoyed them, definitely rebuying them. Totally worth every dollar,” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Trader Joe’s Buffalo Style Chickenless Wings

Trader Joe’s Buffalo Style Chickenless Wings are an excellent vegan option, shoppers say. “I love these. The texture is more ‘dense’, but I thought they were more filling,” one Redditor said. “I like to add a spicier hot sauce to the Buffalo sauce to add a little kick.”